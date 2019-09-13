Baily Ambrose had six kills while Sophia Babineaux, Jolie Gary and Shalyse Davis combined for 11 aces as Westgate swept Eunice High 25-22, 26-24, 25-23 Thursday to improve to 4-3 on the season.
Babineaux finished with five kills to go with four aces and Gary had 15 digs to go with four aces for the Lady Tigers, who have won two straight and play in the Carencro Tournament this weekend before traveling to Delcambre Monday.
Individual statistics for Eunice High were not available.
In other games Thursday, ESA beat St. Martinville in five sets (22-25, 25-17, 25-10, 21-25, 15-9); Catholic High beat Beau Chene (25-16, 25-23) and Acadiana (25-10, 25-20) as part of the Carencro Tournament; Delcambre was scheduled to play Southside; West St. Mary lost to Abbeville in five sets (25-23, 17-25, 25-14, 24-26, 9-15); and New Iberia lost in four sets to Cecilia (17-25, 25-21, 18-25, 22-25).
Information on those games was not reported to The Daily Iberian.or was reported after press time for Friday’s paper and will be reported in Sunday’s edition.