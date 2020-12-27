Westgate surges in second half to tournament win

ST. MARTINVILLE — Westgate coach Oliver Winston didn’t tell his team much at halftime of the Tigers’ opening round game of the St. Martinville Holiday Shootout, he just reminded them to play the way they are supposed to play.
Tied at 24-all against St. Martinville’s B team, Westgate took the early lead in the third quarter and slowly pulled away in the second half to win 67-49 and advance to tonight’s quarterfinal contest against crosstown rival New Iberia Senior High.
“I really didn’t tell them much. We were lucky to win considering how sloppy we played,” Winston said. “It was just a matter of us doing what we wanted to do from the beginning of the game.
“We wanted to feed the post play, which opens up the outside. We did a better job of that in the second half.”
Danny Lewis scored 9 of his 17 points in the second half, Ja’Quialen Allen had 12 of his 17 points in the second half and Kylon Dugas had 8 of his 13 points in the second half as Westgate outscored SMSH 43-25 in the second half for the win.
WHS was originally scheduled to play Jennings in the first round but Jennings was under COVID restrictions and could not play so St. Martinville’s B team stepped up for the contest.
Jevan Sam had 11 for SMSH while Harvey Broussard added 9 points for the Tigers.
With the win, Westgate improved to 2-2 on the season.
When asked about the 2020-21 season, Winston said that it was way too early to know just what the Tigers were capable of this season.
“It’s too early to tell,” the WHS coach said. “We still have to get into basketball shape and basketball rhythm.
“We’ll show up every night and play hard. I’m counting on all 13 of my players. All 13 are going to have to play hard.”
Franklin 61, Cecilia 47
Franklin stretched a 2-point halftime lead to 10 points by the end of the third quarter to beat Cecilia in the second game of the tournament Saturday.
Travis Zeno Jr. led the Hornets with four 3-pointers and 18 points overall. Kim Provost added two 3-pointers and 14 points, Kylan Peters had 12 points and J’Michael Gray had 10 points, including a 3-pointer.
The Hornets led 24-22 at halftime after each team scored 7 in the first quarter. Franklin outscored the Bulldogs 13-9 in the fourth quarter.
Avontez Ledet had two 3-pointers in leading Cecilia with 17 points and Joe Bob White had 13 points with one 3-pointer.
Patterson 59, JS Clark 57
Patterson held on for a 2-point win in the tournament opener Saturday after building a 3-point halftime lead.
The Lumberjacks were up 15-12 after one quarter and 34-31 at halftime. JS Clark pulled to within 48-47 at the end of the third.
Kylan Paul led Patterson with 15 points, going 5-for-6 at the fourl line. Tylon Walton added 13 points, including two 3-pointers, and Louis Jones had 11 points.
D’Marcus Fugett had 14 points to lead the Bulldogs from Opelousas and Trevor Daughtery had 10. Four other players scored either 8 or 9 points for JS Clark.