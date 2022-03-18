Errors and mental mistakes sent the Westgate High School softball team to a loss Wednesday, this time at home against Lacassine.
The Lady Tigers are still winless in March and have a 3-11 record this season, but put in a much better performance than in recent games.
Abigail Borel pitched all seven innings for the Lady Tigers, throwing 95 strikes in 146 pitches with 12 total strikeouts. Brianna Le (1 run), Kimberly Guigneaux (1 run, 1 RBI), and Rylie Comeaux (1 run) contributed offensively, but it was too little to catch the 9-4 Lady Cardinals.
Westgate head coach Brett Courville gathered his team together after the game for a bit of remedial exercise, which he said has helped his team in the past with focus and motivation.
“We started (the running) yesterday,” he explained. “We’ve been struggling as of late and we didn’t have a good game so we did that running and we came out with a little more energy today. It seemed like they were a little more alert and prepared today. We didn’t come away with the win, but I was much more pleased so I’m trying to duplicate the performance. Any errors or mental mistakes that we have, we’re going to do a little pole running for it. Hopefully, little by little, we can eliminate the mistakes and eliminate the poles. I wasn’t upset but if it’s working, we’re going to continue doing it.”
It was the errors and mental mistakes that made the difference between the two teams on Wednesday. Dropped balls in the outfield and missed throws in the infield gave Lacassine the advantage, but Courville said that the issues were mostly down to players being in new positions.
“We have some errors coming from girls that are learning the game as they go along,” he explained. “We don’t always have girls coming from travel ball. We have two girls out of position right now, so when we get everyone healthy we will be a stronger team. That’s where some of our mistakes come from, girls just being out of position. It hurts to make those errors but we’re improving, and it was a much better performance than others that we’ve had.”
A bright spot was the consistent pitching by Borel, who picked up important strikeouts to keep her team in the game until the seventh inning.
“She was very strong,” Courville said. “We tell her to not worry about what’s happening, we need her to fill up the strike zone and give us the best chance to be successful and she did that. She limited balls in play with strikeouts, which helps us defensively. Whenever she eliminates walks, she’s one of the better pitchers around.”
Westgate returned to action on Thursday with a trip to district rival Northside.