Westgate starts fast, gets ailing players some rest in 43-7 win

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Westgate High School Tigers continued to improve and got the chance to rest some players who are on the mend from minor ailments in a 43-7 win at Denham Springs on Thursday.
“We played a pretty good game,” WHS coach Ryan Antoine said. “I was excited with the way our guys played. We started fast. We wanted to make sure we did. We wanted to take it to them early and be the better team from the jump.”
It was 29-0 at halftime, Antoine said.
“We were able to go out there, I feel, and impose our will,” he said. “They were bigger and stronger than us. We were able to use our athleticism. It’s a fast field over there. With our speed and athleticism we feel like that was to our advantage. We did a good job of exploiting that.”
It was another short week with only three days of practices because of the Thursday night game, so the coaches opted to rest some of the injured players for the game and get others some more experience.
“We got Kevion Sophus back, who was out for two weeks because of COVID — he was in contact with someone who had it,” Antoine said. “He had a pretty good game for us. Dedrick Latulas played really well and Brennan (Landry) played well.”
Landry rushed for 66 yards and threw for 117 yards and Sophurs ran for 102 yards. The Tigers had 225 yards on the ground.
The offensive and defensive line played well — Westgate has had to use players both ways up front — he said, which will help in the future. Starting center Ashton Francis, one of the key players on offense, got a few extra days of rest and should be ready to go on Friday when the Tigers open District 4-4A play at second-ranked St. Thomas More.
“It’s a marathon,” Antoine said. “We want to make sure that post-season wise we’re hitting our stride. We’ve been improving the last couple of weeks. You don’t want to be playing your best ball right now. I’ve been doing this long enough to know you don’t want to be peaking this early in the season. Granted, it’s a funny year this year because guys are picking up games in the middle of the week, and your games can be canceled for whatever reason, with COVID and hurricanes and everything else. The biggest thing right now is to get our guys some playing time, be healthy and playing better ball and peaking at the right time.”
Loreauville 55, Houma Christian 0
HOUMA — The Loreauville High Tigers limited Houma Christian to less than 100 total offensive yards and scored 41 first-quarter points in rolling to a District 7-2A road win Friday.
The Tigers (3-0 overall, 2-0 district) got two touchdown runs from Chris Anthony, a TD pass from Calep Jacob to Collin Jacob, touchdown runs from Jaylyn James and Calep Jacob and an interception return from Cameron trahan in the opening period.
Collin Jacob also returned the second-half kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and Evan Simon added a TD run in the fourth quarter. Trahan converted five point-after kicks and the Tigers also had a 2-point conversion.
Anthony led LHS with 72 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Calep Jacob had 52 yards, all on the TD run.
Cameron Kinsey had a sack and two tackles for loss for the Tigers. Hanz Louviere had two tackles for loss, Simon had a tackle for a loss and Bryan Patout had a sack and a tackle for loss.
The Tigers are scheduled to play host to Catholic High this Friday.
Centerville 21, St. Martin’s Episcopal 19
CENTERVILLE — Centerville High School rallied from a 13-0 deficit after one quarter to take a 15-13 halftime lead, then matched touchdowns with St. Martin’s Episcopal in the third quarter to claim a narrow non-district win Friday.
Nico Derouen scored on a one-yard run and Morty Fredrick converted the point-after with 8:01 left in the first half to pull Centerville to within 13-7. With 1:30 left in the half, Frederick, scored on a 40-yard run and Tyler Gunner threw to Travis Billiot for the 2-point conversion and the lead.
Billiot scored on a five-yard run with 6:05 left in the third quarter for the Bullogs (2-1), who play Central Catholic at Morgan City’s Tiger Stadium this Friday to open District 7-A play.
Frederick led CHS with 117 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Gunner had 93 yards on eight carries to help the Bulldogs roll up 229 yards on the ground with a 5.9-yard per carry average as a team. Frederick also had 11 total tackles and Gunner had eight tackles, an interception and a blocked field goal. Billiot caused and recovered a fumble and Milton Schexnayder had seven total tackles and caused a fumble. Eza Armstrong returned a kickoff 74-yard for the Bulldogs.