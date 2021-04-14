Heading into the final weeks of the regular season, the Westgate High School baseball team had been on a good streak. The Tigers had won four of their last seven games and had moved up in the power rankings to 25th, solid enough to get into the playoffs without worrying about being on the bubble.
Monday, the Ellender Patriots came to town for a non-district game. Ellender is 29th in the power rankings so a win over the Patriots would keep Westgate’s positive streak going and also give the Tigers a boost in the power rankings as well.
Ceegan Segura, Jacavian Jacob and Keyon Joseph each had two hits and Logan Romero went the distance and allowed one run as Westgate beat Ellender 5-1. The Tigers, who improved to 6-15 overall, held off a couple of late Ellender rallies to win their fifth game in six tries.
“Still trying to win with small ball,” Westgate coach Jerome Jacob said. “Put the ball in play and see what happens.
“Also, Logan has been our ace this year and he went the distance for us today. He kept the ball down and threw strikes and our defense backed him up with solid play.”
It wasn’t a big offensive outburst for Westgate. The Tigers plated a couple of runs here and a couple of runs there but it added up as Ellender couldn’t respond against Romero, who finished with only four strikeouts but got Ellender to ground out and fly out with regularity.
Offensively, Westgate got three RBIs from Devyn Zenon and an RBI from Segura.
“Devyn and Jacavian were able to put the ball into play today and each had a couple of RBIs,” Jacob said.
With about two weeks left in the season, the Tigers are starting to come around and starting to hit their stride, according to the coach.
“We’re trying to get that late-season run going,” Jacob said. “We’ve got some guys back from different sports and they are starting to get into baseball shape.
“We’re starting to jell right now and we’ll see where it takes us.”
Westgate returns to action Wednesday at West St. Mary, Thursday at Houma Christian and then a rare Sunday home game against Ascension Christian.