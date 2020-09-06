Westgate sophomore Williams ranked No. 2 in state for 2023

Westgate High has earned a reputation for producing top-notch football prospects.
While the Tigers graduated the top-ranked player in Louisiana last year in five-star receiver Kayshon Boutte, WHS has another elite recruit in defensive back Derek Williams.
A 6-foot-2, 190-pound sophomore, Williams is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star prospect, the No. 2 player in Louisiana behind only Newman quarterback Arch Manning, and the No. 62 player in the nation.
Last month, 247 published its first batch of Class of 2023 rankings, and the lofty rating took Williams by surprise.
“It was a surprise,” he said. “It was an amazing, great feeling.
“I only played six regular season games. I didn’t play the first few games. I was just a freshman, and the coaches didn’t have trust in me.”
Williams quickly developed that trust, and he intercepted a pass in Westgate’s second round playoff win at higher-seeded Assumption.
LSU, Virginia, Colorado, Arkansas and Mississippi State have extended scholarship offers to Williams, who is being recruited by LSU coach and New Iberia native Corey Raymond.
“It was great to get the LSU offer,” Williams said. “I was shocked. I didn’t think it would be that early.”
Williams said his strengths in the secondary include tackling, breaking up passes and being aggressive.
He also noted the benefits of going head-to-head against Boutte and Makholven Sonn in practice.
“It helped me play better by going against four and five stars in practice,” he said. “I knew that if I could guard them, I could guard anyone else.”
WHS secondary coach Kendrick Porter said the defensive backfield should be the strength of the team.
Three starters return with several quality players battling for playing time.
Jamartae Levine, Camron Spencer, Damarion Davis, Tayshon Fusilier, Keyon Joseph, Alfred Walker and Williams are all capable defensive backs, Porter said.
“Derek has to be a leader,” Porter said. “We’re replacing Blayne Delahoussaye (Southeastern Louisiana) and Keydrain Calligan (Louisiana-Monroe). We have one senior and the rest are sophomores.
“Derek has to motivate everybody to play hard, to be on his level. Right now, he’s playing safety. He can play free or strong safety. He can also play corner, and he might play a little receiver.”
Porter praised the sophomore’s coverage skills.
“His coverage skills are great,” Porter said. “You can put him on anybody. He’s big, physical and can move his feet well. I’m highly confident in him.”
Porter didn’t necessarily expect Williams to achieve national recognition as a young player, but he says the sophomore deserves it.
“He works hard,” Porter said. “He’s aggressive and knows the game. I’ve been watching him since the sixth grade.
“I knew that he could play. I didn’t have high hopes like that, but he worked hard and he deserves it.”