Westgate set for rematch in Monroe with Neville

Westgate High School wanted to establish its physical superiority over Assumption High in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday, and did so in a 42-8 win over the Mustangs on a dreary night at Tiger Stadium.
“The guys went out there and played hard and we were able to impose our will and execute to secure the win,” Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine said. “We’ll be ready for a tougher opponent this coming week.”
This Friday, the Tigers travel to Monroe for the second straight year to face the fourth-seeded Neville Tigers, and Antoine expects the host team to try to use its size and strength to do exactly the same thing. Neville squeaked by Westgate 26-24 in the quarterfinals in 2019, and the WHS coaches posted that score on the scoreboard after this year’s playoff opener to remind the players of that game.
“Pretty much a similar style team (as last year),” Antoine said. “They want to run the ball — big offensive line, two good running backs. The quarterback wants to run the ball as well, and big receivers. Just a big, physical team, and they fly around on defense; very disciplined and run to the football. We have to play one of our better games this year to be able to compete with those guys.”
Neville went 5-2 under first-year head coach Jeff Tannehill, who took over from Mickey McCarty when McCarty was named the school’s principal. Neville won four state titles under McCarty in 11 seasons with two runner-up finishes and three semifinal appearances as well in that span.
Junior quarterback Brett Batteford gained some experience last season in spots due to injuries to QB Andrew Brister, and can both run and throw. Running backs Timothy Byrd and AJ Allen were joined by transfer fullback/middle linebacker Lane Blue (6-foot, 240 pounds), who ran for more than 3,200 yards in two seasons at Cedar Creek before moving to Neville this season.
“They’re mainly a run team,” Antoine said. “They want to impose their will with their run game, and they’ll play-action off of it and take some shots when needed, but for the most part they want to be a run-heavy style team and play good defense.”
The front line features junior four-star recruit Will Campbell (6-6, 285), who is expected to sign with LSU, and sophomore Breaux Lacroix (6-7, 343). Neville tends to use a power-football approach a tight.
“We call it 11 personnel — one back, one tight end — and just do a lot of different things out of that, and do a lot of run-heavy type formations to be able to get what they want,” Antoine said.
Defensively, Neville uses a 4-2-5 alignment with good size up front and attacks the ball.
“They keep everything in front of them, and they fly to the football,” Antoine said.
Defense, as always, has been a hallmark of this year’s Westgate football team.
“We preach a lot about flying to the football and getting as many hats to the party as possible,” Antoine said. “Coach Tyrunn Walker, our defensive coordinator, has been doing an amazing job of getting our kids to play as hard as they can, and they’re believing in what we’re doing and they’re doing a great job of it.”
Against Assumption, linebacker Travin Gardner stood out, Antoine said.
“He did a great job,” the coach said. “He’s definitely starting to step up and play well for us.”
On the other side of the ball, Ja’Quialen Allen led the Tigers with more than 100 yards on the ground, including a run that saw him start out to the right sideline, then circle back around all the way to the left for a 61-yard gain.
“Ja’Quialen Allen played real good with the absence of Brennan Landry,” Antoine said. “I’m very impressed with the way those guys have been playing.”
Danny Lewis also took a few snaps at QB. The two played in place of Landry, the starter who was injured the game before.
“They’ve got to continue to keep getting better, and keep working,” Antoine said. “We’re going to do the best with what we’ve got. We’ve been playing well and guys are getting better every single week. We played a real good game against Assumption, and at this point of the year, you want to keep getting better, and that’s where we are right now.”