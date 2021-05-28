Westgate senior Devyn Zenon always wanted to play college baseball.
Next season, he’ll get his chance.
Zenon signed with Nunez Community College in Chalmette.
Westgate head baseball coach Jerome Jacob said Nunez CC is relatively new to the college baseball scene.
“It’s an up and coming program that’s been around for a couple of years,” Jacob said. “I think it suits him and he’ll definitely have a chance to play right away.”
Zenon said he had a couple of offers to play at other schools, notably from Coastal Alabama Community College and Richland College, but Nunez was the right spot for him.
“I really like the place and the coaching staff,” Zenon said. “Plus it’s close enough to home where my family can come see me play.”
He is expected to play the middle infield for Nunez, either second base or shortstop, and said he’ll get a chance to play right away.
“The coaching staff told me that I will have the opportunity to play right away,” Zenon said. “That’s another reason that I wanted to go there.”
Jacob is pleased the recent WHS graduate will get a chance to play college baseball.
“He’s a great kid,” the WHS coach said.”I think that he’ll do well there and move on after a couple of years.”
Zenon said that after his two years at Nunez, he’d like to move on and play at the University of New Orleans.