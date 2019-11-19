For the first time in more tnhan a decade, Westgate softball is sending one of its wown to college.
Senior Hannah Tauzin inked with Hinds Community College Thursday to continue her softball career after her senior season this spring and graduation in May.
“I chose Hinds because I’d rather go to a two-year school and take baby steps in playing college softball before going on to a four-year school, which is what I hope to eventually do,” Tauzin said. “And Hinds was the school I chose because I love everything about it.”
Tauzin said that she had multiple other offers on the table for college softball, but her peference was to start slowly and build her way up.”
I wanted to start slowly and ease my way into college softball,” she said.
The WHS senior has been a mainstay for the Lady Tigers over her career, helping Westgate into the Class 4A playoffs the past three seasons.
Each time, Westgate bowed out in the first round.
Tauzin said that Hinds came onto the radar during travel ball season in the summer.
“Going to showcases helped out a lot,” Tauzin said. “My travel coach had a lot of connections in the college ranks that led up to this point.”
While going play college ball is a real step up for many players, Tauzin feels that she is more than ready for the step up to the next level, but she feels that taking it slow is the best way to go,
“I’m going to take it one day at a time at the college level,” she said. “And then after my two years there hopefully I’ll get a chance to go to a fou-year school to finish my playing career.”
Tauzin is expected to play middle infield at the next level.
“Hopefully I’ll play shortstop, second base.” she said. “That’s what he recruited me for.”
She plans to study kinesiology for the chance to go into physical therapy after college.
But first is spring ball
“I think that this season is going to be fun,” she said.