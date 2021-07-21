Most people know Camron Spencer as a track star who helped Westgate win the Class 4A state track and field title in May.
But Spencer is also a defensive back on the Westgate football team and a lot of people don’t know he’s just as good on the gridiron as he is on the track oval — even if it takes him a little time to get back into football shape after spending a large part of the spring running track.
“I spend a lot of time getting back into football shape after running track in the spring,” Spencer said. “It’s a big transition but I’ve been able to manage.”
Getting his footwork back for football is something that he’s looking forward to when the fall rolls around.
“That and learning the players on the team and learning the fundamentals again.” he said. “We have a young team this year and we need to make sure that they know what’s going on at all times.
He’s also looking forward to maybe getting a football scholarship at the end of the season.
“Coming off of track I did well and I’ve talked to a couple of college coaches and they want to see what I can do on the football field,” Spencer said.
As for his play on the football field, Spencer does have a couple of personal goals that mesh with the team goals.
“I’d like to get a couple of picks (interceptions), maybe a deflection or two (pass break-up) and be an all-around asset to my football team,” he said.
As far as a PBU, Spencer had a memorable one last season.
“It was in our playoff game against Assumption and the receivers were running a bunch formation,” Spencer said. “The quarterback threw to one of the receivers and I broke up the pass and the safety caught it.
“I wish I would have caught it but we got the interception anyway and won the game.”