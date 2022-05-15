Winning a state title is something that very few athletes ever achieve, but Westgate senior Camron Spencer has earned that honor three times in his high school career.
In addition to winning consecutive Class 4A state track titles, Spencer also played a pivotal role in the Tiger’s state championship football team. While the three titles will be something that he always treasures, Spencer said that winning with the teammates that he’s been with for so many years makes it extra special.
“It feels amazing to win three consecutive titles, and it’s a happy feeling knowing that this is my last year running with these guys,” he said. “We’ve been through hell together, but to experience this with them and know that we fought through everything to get this trophy and bring it home, it’s a blessing.”
Spencer finished the state meet with multiple podium appearances. In the 4x200-meter relay, Spencer and his teammates finished in first place with a time of 1:25.78. Spencer also picked up two silver medals at the state meet, in the 200-meters and 4x100-meter relay. A bronze medal in the 110-meter hurdles rounded out his successful performance.
Despite making the podium multiple times, Spencer said that he felt like he could have performed better.
“I feel like I performed well,” he said. “I could’ve performed better and put the team in a better position, but it just made us work that much harder.”
Head coach Philip Guidry said that Spencer was one of the athletes that were counted on the most for the Tigers.
“For four years, Cam has worked hard and has been one of our major role players in the short sprints,” he said. “I’ve counted on him in the 4x4 relay, so he is going to be a hard guy to replace there and in the 110 hurdles as well. I really enjoyed having him.”
For Spencer, the best moment of the meet was finishing the 200-meters with teammate Mekhi Boutte.
“My favorite event was running the 200-meters,” he said. “Getting to share my experience with Mekhi and us both getting on the podium, that was the best moment. It’s amazing to know that the class of ‘22 is the first to bring three state titles to Westgate, it’s a blessing.”