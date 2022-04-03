Westgate’s Randazzo fighting back from injury to save senior season

The Westgate Lady Tigers softball team received good news in March — that senior shortstop Karaline Randazzo would be returning from her ACL injury early.
The journey from a car wreck to playing in her senior season wasn’t easy for Randazzo, but it was definitely worth it.
Randazzo said the crash occurred on a weekend last May and that it was “really late.”
“I shouldn’t have been out, but I learned my lesson from it,” she said of the wreck. “I was with two of my best friends, and we went from blacktop to gravel and the driver was going too fast and lost control. It was a really bad car accident.”
The wreck left her with a long of injuries, most notable of which was an ACL tear which cast doubts on her ability to play softball her senior year. Two months after the wreck, she had surgery and doctors said it could take between nine to 12 months to get back into playing softball. But Randazzo managed to return to the sport sooner than estimated.
“I went to do a checkup on March 17 and he released me then, which was only eight months after the accident,” she said.
Her shortened recovery period didn’t come easy. ACL tears require extensive physical therapy and rehabilitation, and can often be painful to heal enough to return to sports.
Despite the difficulty of physical therapy, Randazzo said she worked diligently to make sure that she could play softball for Westgate one last time.
“Rehab was so rough, mentally,” she said. “Physically, it didn’t hurt much, but mentally it was so hard. I just kept telling myself not to give up and to keep going. My first thought whenever the doctor told me that I tore my ACL was ‘oh my god, I’m never going to play softball again.’ Then I started doing the math and realized that I could possibly play my senior year. My doctor told me that I may not be able to play, but I told him that I was going to work my butt off to be great. I would go to physical therapy and then come home and do more physical therapy at home. I was constantly working to make sure that I could play my senior season.”
Randazzo credits her mother, as well as several coaches in her life, for her recovery.
“I definitely want to thank my mom, coach Kristi Romero, and coach Kasha Brown,” she said. “They definitely kept my head above water, they kept me going and never let me give up. There were so many times when I wanted to give up and they didn’t let me.”
Since her return to the team, Randazzo has quickly gotten back into form. She has six RBIs and 14 runs so far this season, adding to her 100 percent stolen base percentage and 93 percent fielding percentage. Randazzo also has 64 putouts.
Westgate currently has a 4-14 record this season and has already played all of their district games. Six games remain in the 2022 regular season and, for Karaline Randazzo, everyone will be a little more important.