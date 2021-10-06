Westgate High School senior linebacker Zyion Madison learned from older brother Ron Madison the importance of staying on a good path. His goals for the season include enjoying the year with his friends and teammates and helping lead the Tigers to a state championship. Westgate, 4-1, plays host to St. Thomas More in the team’s District 5-4A opener on Friday.
Westgate High School’s Zyion Madison understands pressure.
The senior and four-year starter at linebacker felt it the first time he stepped onto the field as a starter as a freshman.
“It comes with a lot of pressure but Westgate teaches you how to handle it,” Madison said. “I came in as a freshman and I had my brother, Ron Madison, look over me. So I took what he did and added on to it.”
And what exactly did older brother, who plays college ball, teach the WHS senior.
“He taught me how to play football and I lot of other things,” Madison said. “And the most important thing he taught was was to stay right and get on with my life.”
Madison, just like older brother, is a highly-recruited high school player with many offers, including one from Texas Southern, where he would like to go.
Recovering from a torn ACL, Madison has been slowly getting back into shape and on the field where he is a force for the WHS defense.
As for the football season, Madison has a few goals.
“I just want to have fun with my friends on the football field and win games and lead Westgate to the title,” he said.