For Westgate senior Keyon Joseph, there are no special games this fall on his radar. There are no dreams of state titles or district titles or undefeated seasons.
There is only one thing on his mind, something that all football players think of when looking ahead to the next season
“I just want to have a good year,” Joseph said. “That’s it. I just want to have a better season this fall than I had last year.”
For the Westgate defensive back, who plays mostly safety in the Tigers’ defensive scheme, it’s not a bad dream to have.
“I’ve been a two-year starter and I played well last year but I think that I can play better,” he said. “I think that we can all play better than we did last year and that’s all I want ... is to play better this year than last year.”
That desire to play better shows through when he is asked about his favorite play from last season.
“I just went out and played the best I could every play,” he said. “I really didn’t pay attention if one play was better than another play, I had a job to do and I went out and did the best I could.”
Joseph missed some time in the spring with a couple of injuries but he came back ready to go and ready to make a difference in the WHS defensive secondary.
“I just want to play and show that we are a good team,” Joseph said. “We showed a lot of that last year and we want to show it more this year.
“I don’t know what the season will hold, I just know that we are going to have a good competitive season this year.”