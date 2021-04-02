Westgate’s Jackson transfers to Cajuns

LAFAYETTE — Tyreese Jackson has returned to Acadiana.
After spending the two past seasons playing college football for Colorado State, the former Westgate High star put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal back in December and then officially transferred to the University of Louisiana on Feb. 5.
It was not known if Jackson would be officially part of the football team for the 2021 season but that questioned has been answered as Jackson is officially listed on the team’s roster at www.ragincajuns.com.
The 6-foot, 220-pound running back appeared in one game during his first season at Colorado State, recording a tackle on special teams. Jackson did not appear in any games of the Rams’ four-game season in the fall of 2020.
Jackson made his intentions to enter the portal known with a Twitter post on Dec. 4th. He wrote, “After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. I want to thank Colorado State University for the opportunities that they’ve given me and to respect my decision. The doors are open!!”
Jackson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on December 20.
Jackson was a three-star prospect coming out of Westgate in 2019 when he chose Colorado State over the University of Houston, West Virginia, Kansas, Virginia and UL.
LEBLANC LIMITED
Peter LeBlanc is practicing in a limited capacity.
The former Catholic High star suffered an injury to his lower body in the Ragin’ Cajuns bowl victory over UTSA. That has prevented the 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver from being a full participant during spring practice.
LeBlanc started 10 games for the Ragin’ Cajuns last season, finishing the year ranked second on the team in receptions (23) and third in receiving yards (334).
In two full seasons, LeBlanc has played in 24 games, recording 51 receptions for 678 yards and 5 touchdowns.
INJURY REPORT
Sophomore linebacker Tyler Guidry is out for the rest of spring after requiring shoulder surgery but is expected back for summer... Redshirt senior linebacker Chauncey Manac has also had postseason surgery and will not return until the summer... Redshirt senior wide receiver Jalen Williams was injured recently and according to Napier will not return until after spring week... Redshirt sophomore safety Brandon Bishop, offensive tackle King McGowan and redshirt junior wide receiver Trevor Russell.