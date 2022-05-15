Westgate senior Davian Hill is one of the most experienced athletes on the Tiger’s track and field roster. With six years of running experience on both the cross country and track and field teams, Hill will be a hard athlete for head coach Philip Guidry to replace next season.
“He’s another one of those seniors that I’ve worked with for six years, so seeing him leave is hard,” Guidry said. “I’m glad that he’s left his mark on our program the way that he did.”
He most definitely left his mark on the Westgate program. In outdoor track and field, Hill was a crucial part of the Tiger’s back-to-back Class 4A state titles. Running in the 400-meters, 4x400-meter relay, and 4x800-meter relay, Hill was a regular on the winner’s podium at events across the state. Hill finished his senior season with a fifth-place finish in the 400-meters and a second-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay at the state meet.
During the indoor track and field season, Hill took part in two relays at the LHSAA Indoor State Championships. In the 4x100-meter relay, Hill and his teammates finished in fourth place with a time of 1:30.51. Hill also ran second in the 4x400-meter relay team that finished third with a time of 3:27.34.
Hill said that winning another state title was a great accomplishment and that the class of 2022 will go down in the Westgate history books.
“It feels great, knowing that we’re the first class in history to win three consecutive titles back to back,” he said. “I feel like I performed great, gave the team points and came out where we needed to be. I just came out and did what I needed to do.”