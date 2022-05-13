Westgate’s Tray’Quan Francis is considered by many to be one of the best track athletes in the state. At this year’s state track and field meet, he completed his hat trick of MVP awards when he was named the Class 4A Outstanding Athlete.
“I got it at district and regionals, so I wanted to carry on and win it at state,” Francis said about winning yet another top individual honor.
Head coach Philip Guidry said that Francis will be one of the hardest athletes to replace when he graduates this year.
“Tray’Quan is probably the hardest kid to lose because I’ve worked with him since middle school,” Guidry said. “It’s going to be really hard to replace him, not just as an athlete but as a person.”
For Francis, winning a second state championship was a way to show everyone that his performance in 2021 wasn’t just a fluke.
“It feels good just to be able to come back and show everybody that it wasn’t just a one-time thing,” he said.
The senior, who recently announced that he will be continuing his career at South Plains College in Texas, said that he thinks that his mentality is what separated him from the competition at the state meet.
“My drive separated me from the competition tonight,” he said. “I wanted it more than the others. I wanted to be the best of the best, make a name for myself, and set records.”
His performances this season will certainly be hard to forget about. At Westgate’s district meet, the senior finished first in the 400-meters, 800-meters, and 1600-meters. At regionals, Francis repeated his performances, picking up another three gold medals. Francis also medaled in multiple events at the state meet, finishing first in the 800-meters and second in the 400-meters, 1600-meters, and 4x400-meter relay.
Francis’ performance in the relay event was one for the ages. Taking the baton from teammate Mekhi Boutte while the team was in fifth place, Francis’ speed and determination saw him advance past his opponents to give the Tigers another second-place finish.
While Francis said that winning another state title was exciting, he added that it hadn’t sunk in for him after the team took the podium.
“It feels good, but it hasn’t hit me yet,” he said. “I’m trying to just remember it and live in the moment.”