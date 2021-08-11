The hardest thing about the spring and summer football workouts for Jordan Doucet is getting back into football shape.
For the first half of the year, Doucet has been running track for WHS and now that football has returned, he has to get accustomed to football shape again.
“For the past five months I’ve been running track,” Doucet said. “Now I have to get my footwork down, I’ve got to get used to catching passes again, I have to get used to running routes and playing in football gear.
“But you know that I’m going to be ready to play football come fall.”
The four-year starter is looking forward to the upcoming football season.
“I’m looking forward to everybody becoming one,” he said. “I looking forward to no mistakes this year and us becoming the best team that ever was.”
As for personal goals, Doucet really doesn’t have any for 2021.
“I don’t have personal goals. I just look forward to the team winning. I don’t worry about myself, I just want the team to do well.”
Doucet, who is also the punter at times, took used his speed to take advantage of that last season.
“It was against Lakeshore and I was supposed to roll out left and then kick the ball,” he said. “But when I rolled out, there was no one there so I took off and ran for about an 85-yard touchdown.
“It felt good because the team trusted me and I showed what I can do. I had to do one little juke move on the play but for the most part no one was between me and the touchdown.”