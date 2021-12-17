Westgate High senior Jordan Doucet, seated at center, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Southeastern Louisiana. Seated with Doucet are his parents, Ninia Bouillion and Darryl Doucet. Standing from left are WHS track coach Philip Guidry, Doucet’s brother Jacob Doucet, principal Neely Moore, head football coach Ryan Antoine and football assistant coach Randall Antoine.
Jordan Doucet, seated at center, is joined by Westgate High football teammates after signing a letter of intent to play at Southeastern Louisiana University on Wednesday.
Westgate quarterback Jordan Doucet signed his national letter of intent to play football for Southeastern Louisiana University on Wednesday, becoming the first player from the state championship winning team to officially sign.
Doucet signed as a wide receiver, a position he played before transitioning to quarterback.
Speaking about his decision to stay in Louisiana to continue his playing career, Doucet said, “It felt like home. They showed a lot of interest and I knew it wasn’t far from family.”
Doucet says that he hopes to do well at Southeastern so that he can progress to the professional level.
“Playing in the NFL is a dream, so I’m going to work my tail off at Southeastern and try to get there.”
Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine says that he is happy that Doucet is able to play football at an in-state program, and that he will be able to make the transition to college wide receiver without issue.
“It’s just amazing,” said Antoine. “I’m glad that he got an opportunity, with this transfer portal stuff doing on its tough for kids to get an opportunity. For JD to come out here and get an opportunity to play the sport he loves is a blessing.”
“He has elite speed, so he’ll be able to transition (to wide receiver). He’s a competitor, he works hard, and he’s a state champion in track and football. He’s a winner, so he will be able to bring those same abilities to the next level.”
Doucet’s wide receiver coach at Westgate, Devin Boutte, says that Doucet not only possesses the physical attributes needed to succeed at the next level, but also the mental ability.
“From a technical standpoint, you can watch any game we’ve played and you’ll see the way he runs,” said Boutte. “We know that he’s fast, but he’s also technical. He’ll never lose that technical ability.”
“He’s only getting better, he’s only getting faster. There are a couple things in his game that I feel like we need to fix, from a wide out standpoint, but I think that we will iron that out.
“He started here as a freshman, that doesn’t happen at 4A. He picked up the playbook quickly, I don’t know how he did it. He is a smart kid and a great football player. He just knows how to play football, and that’s something you really can’t teach.”