Westgate’s Doucet making a name for himself

Even the most casual football recruiting fan is familiar with blue-chip wideouts Kayshon Boutte and Makholven Sonn, but Westgate has another receiver who is making a name for himself.
At the I Told the Storm 7-on-7 earlier this summer, WHS sophomore Jordan Doucet was named MVP of a tournament that included not only his high-profile teammates but also marquee players from Terrebonne, Alexandria, Comeaux and Lafayette Christian.
“I was surprised to win it,” Doucet said. “It gave me a lot more confidence and made me think that I was really a four-star prospect on that day.
“When you have a great team like we have, it’s easy to adapt and do well, so I was staying focused, playing my game and having fun.”
As a freshman, Doucet caught approximately 30 passes for 450 yards while sharing touches with Boutte, Sonn, Javon Marks and running back Tyreese Jackson, now at Colorado State.
“Jordan is a kid who works hard and can hang with Kayshon and Makholven,” WHS head coach Ryan Antoine said. “He’s aspiring to be in that same position when he becomes a senior.
“He has the talent and potential to do it. He just has to keep on working. We’re comparing him to a lot of older guys, but he’s somebody who is coming off a good freshman year.”
Doucet has the tools to become a household name.
“He has Division I speed for sure,” Antoine said. “We’re looking for even better things from him as a sophomore. People will know about him now, so we’ll see how he adjusts to defenses putting their better guys on him.
“Last year with Tyreese and Mar’keyvrick Eddie (now at Jackson State) in the backfield, and with Kayshon and Makholven out there, he had some second-tier guys covering him.”
With arguably the state’s best receiving corps, the Tigers should spread defenses thin.
“Having Jordan helps us a lot,” Antoine said. “He has good hands and exceptional speed. He’s not the biggest guy right now so he’ll have to continue to use his speed as an asset.
“We’re going to move him around, put him in the backfield some, and let him touch the ball more which will make him a bigger threat.”
Doucet, who is hoping to hear from programs such as Arizona State and Mississippi State once his recruitment begins in earnest, has soaked in the wisdom from Boutte and Sonn.
“They’ve helped me elevate my game,” he said. “I’ve learned from them to stay focused and keep calm, even if I’m frustrated, and that I need to have the mentality that I’m the best on the field.”
According to Antoine, the sophomore is a self-starter who doesn’t need help getting motivated.
“Jordan is a super-competitive kid that wants to win at all costs,” the WHS head coach said.
“He loves football and wants to play at the next level. It’s good to have that competitive edge, and we’re going to push him.”