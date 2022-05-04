Westgate’s Jordan Doucet can rightfully be called an athletic renaissance man. The senior led the Tigers football team to a Class 4A State Championship as the starting quarterback, signed to play wide receiver at the next level for Southeastern Louisiana University, and is a key member of Westgate’s track and field team, taking part in both the field and running events.
At the Region II-4A meet last week, Doucet picked up four winner medals and helped Westgate claim another big win on the path to defending their 2021 Class 4A title at the LHSAA State Meet on Saturday.
“This is better than I’ve ever ran at regionals, to be honest,” Duocet said. “Three golds and one bronze, it feels good. I gave it my all today, so knowing that I helped the team out to win some races and did my long jump and placed first, it’s a big influence to the team. They look up to me, so I feel like I have a big role in the team.”
For Doucet, it’s all about doing whatever he can to help the team, no matter which events or races he is asked to compete in.
“I like both (track and field),” he said. “Whatever helps the team win. If I have to run the 1600-meters, then I’m going to run it. Long jump has been my event since middle school and it helps the team out a lot. Coming out knowing that I can help my team by winning one of the first events of the day is a good feeling. It feels good to know that we have a lot of heart on this team.”
Having won a track championship in his junior season and a football title in his senior year, nobody would have held it against him had Doucet decided to sit out and prepare for his college career. Doucet said that knowing the team has a shot at winning the school’s third state championship in a year motivated him to return for one final season.
“Last year was key for me to come back this year,” he said. “Winning state and knowing that I was helpful on that team, I know that we can go back and win it again. I’ve also have to stay in shape, get ready for college, so track is a big factor in me getting ready to play at the next level. It’s going to feel great. It’s three championships back to back to back, so it’s a good way to finish my senior year right.”
Doucet placed third in the 100-meters at regionals to advance to the state meet. Doucet placed first in the long jump as well as in the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays.
The LHSAA Class 4A State Meet will be held on Saturday, May 7, at the Louisiana State University’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Field events are scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. and track events will begin at 1 p.m.