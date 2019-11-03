In the closes vote all season, Westgate’s Kayshon Boutte won the Haik, Minvielle & Grubbs Offensive Player of the Week while Delcambre’s Jamian Guy won the Defensive Player of the Week award for the eighth week of the regular season.
There were less that 75 votes that separated the top three vote getters on the Offensive side of the ball and only 24 votes separated the top two.
Boutte collected 398 of the 1,25 votes cast for Offensive Player (31.5 percent) while Delcambre’s Parker Nunez received 374 votes (29.6 percent) and Highland Baptist’s Sadler Delahoussaye received 325 votes (25.7 percent). St. Martinville’s B.J. Wiltz was fourth in the voting with 168 (13.3 percent).
On the defensive side of the ball, Guy got 950 votes of the 2,177 cast (43.6 percent) to win the award.
Loreauville’s Collin Jacob received 817 votes (32.5 percent) and Westgate’s Zyion Madison had 323 votes (14.8 percent) while St. Martinville’s Quinton Butler had 87 votes (four percent).
Nominations are open for the week 9 awards. Please use the comments section on the story of send to sports@daily-iberian.com.