Westgate’s Henry Binion couldn’t wait for spring football to start.
“I was ready to get back on the field when the season ended last year,” he said. “I was ready to go out and play and learn new things to do on defense.”
And when spring practice started, he was more than ready to go.
“It didn’t take me long to get back into the groove and the mood,” Binion said. “I’m ready for the season right now.”
And what does Binion think about the 2021 football season for Westgate High.
“I think that it’s going to be fun … and memorable,” he said.
When it comes to personal goals for Binion for the 20201 season, there are no specific numbers when it comes to tackles, or interceptions of anything stat related.
Instead, he has a more general goal in mind and one that most defensive players relish the thought or.
“I just want to hit everyone hard and make plays,” he said.
Just like last year when the defensive call of Hulk led to a memorable play for the WHS senior.
“It was against Denham Springs and they called Hulk and I came inside and sacked the quarterback. I tracked hipoken like down and chased him and got him.”
Spoken like a true defensive player.