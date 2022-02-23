Purchase Access

Keyonna Armelin, surrounded by friends and family, signed to continue her playing career with Centenary College on Monday.

Armelin, who has been a top performer for Westgate this season, said that she is excited to be able to play at the next level.

“It feels great,” she said. “I’m thankful for my coaches and my parents for helping me get this far in my career and I’m thankful for God for allowing me to play the game I love.

Armelin said that she chose Centenary College because of the peaceful environment and its proximity to family.

“When I went on my first visit, the environment was very quiet, very small, so I could just focus. I also have my sister out there, so it felt like home.

Armelin said that she plans to play as a guard for the Ladies.

“I talked to coach (Paul) Reed and he told me that I would be a good guard. I do the small things and that’s what he likes about my game.”

