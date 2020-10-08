After a short week, the Westgate High School Tigers played host to the Tara Trojans and won easily thanks to a physical tone the team set early.
WHS head coach Ryan Antoine said his team set the tone of playing hard-nosed football early and it paid off with the Tigers putting up more than 30 points in the first quarter.
He praised his team's performance in preparing with such a short week. The game was pushed to Wednesday because of Hurricane Delta, set to make landfall along the Louisiana Gulf coast on Friday.
“We focused on basically just trying to be as physical as possible,” Antoine said of his team’s mindset.
After the previous week’s 27-25 loss to crosstown rival New Iberia Senior High, Antonine said the Tigers wanted to play a more physical brand of football, and he believes his team did just that.
“We cleaned up those things and got back to playing fundamental Westage-style football,” Antoine said.
Even with a shorter week, Antoine said getting back to Westgate-style football of hitting, blocking and tackling at the point of attack helped his team secure the win at home.
Antoine noted that the Tigers’ biggest opponent this week wasn’t the Trojans but rather themselves and getting back to what they did well and successfully in years past, and he thinks they did a decent job of playing.
“I love the way we went out and put 31 points up in the first quarter,” Antoine said. “I want to make sure we were the team that was going to be the most physical and play our way.”
That first-quarter explosion by the Tigers goes back to just being the physical team, Antoine said, and setting the tone. He said he felt that in the team’s scrimmage and first game against NISH, the Tigers waited and let other people set the tone.
“And that’s something the coaches and the players wanted to take care off,” Antoine said. “We wanted to make sure we were going to swing first and make sure we set the tone on our home field and I felt like we did a great job of that.”
That physical tone was evident from the jump, as the Tigers almost took the opening kickoff to the house and then scored on their first offensive possession and converted on their next two 2-point conversions, Antoine said.
Antoine said Tara is a young ballclub that is still trying to develop but he said he wanted his team to be the more physical one in the game no matter who Westgate played.
More than anything, Antoine said, the offensive line stood out to him. Antoine gave the line credit for blocking well throughout the game, and gave credit to the wide receivers for their blocking also.
“We may have thrown two passes Wednesday night just because we wanted to make sure we could establish the run game,” Antoine said. “We feel like that is what can carry us for the remainder of the season.”
And when it comes to the other side of the ball, Antoine said his Tigers were also dominant when it came to the line play.
“I think we accomplished both of those things,” Antoine said. “It was a short week and right now, it’s just guys trying to get healthy and we’ll be ready for a big game against Denham Springs.”
Antoine knows his team can be ready, as they have shown they can get ready in two days.
“That’s not an issue for us,” Antoine said. “We played two games in six days so right now it’s just guys resting up and getting healthier and we’ll get some more guys back going into next week.”
One thing Antoine wants to focus on before their game against Denham Springs is establishing the run, one of the Tiger’s keys to their Wednesday’s win.
“That was our main focus for the game, offensively,” Antoine said. “And defensively, we want to set the tone. A lot of guys got a lot of reps (Wednesday) night and we’re going to need that when we get to district.”