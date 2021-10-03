Westgate rolls to 28-12 win over Lake Charles College Prep; CHS falls; Erath wins

The Westgate High School football team is starting to hit on all cylinders, and it couldn’t come at a better time as the Tigers prepare for their toughest three-game stretch of the season.
Westgate beat Lake Charles College Prep 28-12 on Friday with offense, defense and special teams all contributing. The third-ranked Tigers open District 5-4A play Friday at home against St. Thomas More, ranked second in Class 4A. WHS then travels to New Orleans to face perennial Class 5A power St. Augustine in a final non-district game before returning to league play at 10th-ranked Teurlings Catholic.
One of the few things head coach Ryan Antoine didn’t like from Friday’s win in Lake Charles was not putting the game away sooner after building an early lead.
“It was 14-nothing in the first quarter and we had a chance early in the game and just didn’t take full advantage of it,” Antoine said. “I felt like we let them back in the game a little bit with a couple of penalties and just not executing like I felt we need to. I just want to work on that aspect of it.”
The effort was there, he said, the Tigers just made a couple of mistakes.
“We’re playing hard right now. Guys are flying around, and I’m excited about that aspect of it,” Antoine said. “It’s just having that mentality of when we’ve got them down, finish them. When you’re going into this district we’re playing, we won’t have all these opportunities that we’ve been having early on, so we have to take full advantage of them. When we have our shots we’d better take them, and if we’ve got a team down, we’ve got to keep them down, because if not we’re going to struggle.”
Staying healthy will be a key to having a chance for success over the coming weeks, he said.
“We’ve been doing well with that,” the coach said. “And just playing hard. I feel like every game we play is a winnable game. We’ve got to just continue to stay together and when we hit those walls or those bad times, we’ve just got to push through them.
“We had a couple of them last night. LC (Prep) has a couple of good players and they made it a game a little bit at one point in time. We just stayed together and found a way to put those guys away.”
The Trailblazers feature several college prospects, including running back Trevonte Citizen, who’s committed to sign with LSU.
“That was a big time running back and we did a good job of bottling him up and making some plays defensively,” Antoine said. “I think we caught two interceptions and forced a fumble, and once again on special teams we were able to take another kickoff back (for a touchdown) with Dedrick Latulas.”
Coach Randall Antoine is doing an amazing job of preparing the special teams, the head coach said.
“I truly think it’s a mentality,” Ryan Antoine said of the special teams success. “Our guys now are so fired up to want to be on those special teams. They see the momentum that we’re getting from it. We’re taking so much pride on it in practice. It’s good when it’s a team effort. Guys are just real unselfish. I feel with the weapons we have it’s hard to kick away from us, and if you do you’re hurt in the field position battle. So when those guys get the ball, I think we’re doing a good job of blocking for them, and it’s just wanting to see other guys succeed and doing your job and doing your part.”
Quarterback Jordan Doucet rushed for 119 yards on 13 carries, though the Tigers struggled to throw on a wet field. Derek Williams added 45 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
“Tayshaun Fuselier has been really stepping up for us lately,” Antoine said. “He has five interceptions so far. He caught two last night as well. He’s got five interceptions in the last three games, so he’s been playing real well, just giving us momentum and getting the defense off the field. Coach Ty Walker has been doing an amazing job with our defense.”
Friday’s game against St. Thomas More, which is scheduled for TV broadcast, will be Senior Night for the Tigers.
Ascension Episcopal 29, Catholic High 0
Marco Austin rushed for 117 yards on 25 carries but the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators kept the Catholic High Panthers out of the end zone to improve to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in District 7-2A with a win Friday in Youngsville.
CHS turned the ball over on downs five times. AES also blocked a punt to set up a score. Cad Dardar completed eight of 12 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, a 45-yard pass to Austin Mills and a 69-yarder to Britt Campbell.
KK Reno added 49 yards on seven carries for Catholic High and completed 10 of 22 pass attempts for 84 yards. Jack Chauvin had five catches for 50 yards.
CHS (2-3, 0-2) plays host to Loreauville (5-0, 2-0) in a district game Friday.
Erath 36, Vermilion Catholic 34
Erath scored three third-quarter touchdowns to rally from a 13-7 halftime deficit in a non-district game at parish rival VC.
Logan Lemaire scored on a one-yard run, Lynkon Romero hit Christian Pillette for a 62-yard scoring pass and Brett Suire intercepted a pass and returned it for a TD in the third quarter to help the Bobcats (4-1) take a 29-13 lead.
The Eagles (2-3) stormed back with three TDs in the fourth quarter. Jonathan Dartez threw a 14-yard TD pass to Ethan Landry before Romero hit Austin James Hebert for 53 yards and a TD to make it 36-21. Dartez then scored on a one-yard carry and a 16-yard run, the latter with 1:23 left, to pull the Eagles to within 36-34.
Romero threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Pillette had four catches for 138 yards and a TD and Hebert had three receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Dartez threw for 113 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 116 yards and two TDs for VC.
Erath opens District 6-3A play at home on Friday against Kaplan.