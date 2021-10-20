Westgate returns to district play at Teurlings Catholic

Even after scoring on their first possession, the Westgate High Tigers never seemed to be into their game against St. Augustine in New Orleans on Saturday.
“I did a terrible job of having us prepared for that game on Saturday,” Antoine said. “When we got to the game we were just out of whack. I did some different things with planning on how to get to the game, went to Landry-Walker and then to St. Aug, so I just felt like our timing was off and we were just rushed. I just felt like our guys weren’t ready and that’s my fault.”
The Tigers (5-2 overall, 1-0 in DIstrict 5-4A) return to district play Friday at Teurlings Catholic (5-2, 0-2) with both teams looking to rebound from losses. The Rebels dropped a 41-35 overtime decision to St. Thomas More on Friday.
“We just can’t beat ourselves,” Antoine said. “Even against St. Aug we threw an interception that they ran back for a touchdown. They ended up calling a holding penalty so we got the ball back in the red zone, but they also picked up a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown so we basically gave them 14 points.
“I feel if we execute and just don’t beat ourselves and win the turnover battle, we’ll have a good chance to come out victorious,” he said.
Teurlings has some playmakers at running back and quarterback and a dynamic receiver capable of getting behind the defense and making plays to get the ball, and likes to throw the ball around, Antoine said.
“We just have to go out there and limit their big plays and try to keep them in front of us and try to make them do some things they’re not comfortable doing,” he said. “I feel we’ve been doing a good job of just flying around and making some plays (on defense) and just playing together. Those are the things we’re going to have to continue to keep doing.
“Teurlings has lost to some quality opponents in Carencro and St. Thomas More, so they’re looking for a win just like we’re looking for them. It’s their homecoming, so we definitely have to be able to go out there and match their energy because they’re definitely going to be ready to go.”
Westgate could easily be 7-0 at this point, with both losses coming in games the Tigers could have won, Antoine said, similar to a couple of years ago.
“We’ve just got to learn from the past,” he said. “We’ve got to have guys ready and prepared to just go out there and play. These teams that we’re playing these next few weeks are teams that can beat us if we don’t execute.”