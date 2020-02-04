CARENCRO — After trailing by a few points most of the game, Westgate rallied in the third quarter but eventually fell short in a 62-57 loss at Carencro in a District 5-4A matchup on Monday.
The Tigers (7-12, 0-2) fell behind by as many as 9 points in the second quarter before taking their first lead midway through the third quarter.
WHS scored 6 straight points - four by Keydrain Calligan and two by Derryon Sam - to go up 37-35 at the 4:35 mark of the third.
Calligan, who had 13 points, fouled out with 1:18 to go in the fourth quarter and Carencro ahead 58-53.
“We don’t close,” WHS head coach Oliver Winston said. “We’ve been in every game. I don’t know what the stats are, but we’ve lost 12 games and 10 have been by five points or less.
“It’s something we have to keep working on. We missed a lot of right-at-the-rim shots, so we’re going to have to keep working and getting better. We’re still in the hunt for the playoffs. You can’t really ask for much more in a tough season like that.”
The Tigers came into the game ranked 25th in Class 4A.
Danny Lewis overcame early foul trouble to score 10 points for WHS, which also benefitted from its bench.
Ten of Westgate’s first 19 points came courtesy of its bench with Tyrell Antoine finishing with 10 and JaQuiallen “Cookie” Allen adding 6.
“We got solid contributions off the bench,” Winston said. “Effort and all of those elements are there. It’s just execution on some of the smaller things that we have to improve on. I thought Calligan played well.
“I thought Danny played really well. Danny is getting into a good rhythm and is playing well.
“I thought Cookie Allen had real good minutes and productivity.”
Brennon Landry also came off the bench to hit a big 3-pointer in the second quarter as WHS bounced back from a 28-19 deficit to come within 28-27 on 4 points from Calligan and a free throw by Landry that preceded his trifecta.
Carencro improved to 10-12 overall, 2-1 in league play.
“We’re just still trying to figure it out with the young guys, having everybody blend and be able to finish a game,” Winston said. “We’re still moving guys around in the lineup a little more than I’d like to, but it’s coming around.
“We had a two-week period without a game that we weren’t expecting, but from here on out, it’s games. We have a tough game Friday at STM. Next week on Wednesday, we have Northside at home, Teurlings Friday at home and NISH Saturday at home.
“We’re going to go to work.”