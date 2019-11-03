Westgate kept body punching, looking for a knockout blow, only to have Northside’s Vikings get up from the canvas four times Friday night in New Iberia.
Then the Tigers delivered the haymaker, or haymakers, on the way to a 54-24 victory over NHS. Style points be damned, the decision goes down as a “W” and the Tigers stayed on the verge of an undefeated district season in 2019.
WHS head coach Ryan Antoine mentioned style a few times after the homecoming game, a penalty-plagued affair for the Tigers.
“We struggled early, man. A lot of homecoming blues early on. They expected Northside to come over here and lay down. Those guys came out here and played us. They’re not scared of us. They’re not worried about our record at all. We took three quarters off tonight,” Antoine said.
With lightning-in-a-bottle Kayshon Boutte lighting things up the first two times he touched the ball, getting the homecoming crowd in a frenzy, WHS jumped out to a 14-0 lead and literally dropped a golden opportunity for a third unanswered touchdown.
“We had a chance to go up 21-0 and dropped the ball. The next thing you know its 14-12. Our coaches cleaned it up at halftime,” Antoine said.
The Vikings stormed back to cut the lead to 14-12 before the second quarter to quiet the purple-and-gold fans in Tiger Stadium. Westgate rebounded to forge a halftime lead of 27-12.
Northside, with two touchdowns in a 14-second span in the third quarter, again trimmed its deficit, this time to 27-24. It was game on.
Tigers running back Steven Antoine responded and scored on a 20-yard run, going in standing up, as WHS took a 34-24 third-quarter lead on Conner Scott’s PAT. Key play on the drive was a 38-yard pass from quarterback Brennan Landry to wide receiver Jordan Doucet.
With Westgate’s “D” kicking it into overdrive, the Tigers’ “O” took advantage of the opps. After a three-and-out by NHS, which punt from its own 12 but got a good roll to the WHS 45, the Tigers went 55 yards in six plays, the last on a 1-yard plunge by Antoine, who finished with 75 yards on nine carries, and they were on top 40-24.
Following another three-and-out by Northside, Westgate scored on the first play of its next possession, a 38-yard pass from Landry to Makholven Sonn to push the lead to 48-24 with 42 seconds to play in the third quarter.
Westgate’s “D,” led by sophomore middle linebacker Zion Madison, ended the visitor’s next drive with a fumble recovery, the lone turnover of the day suffered by the Vikings, one of two turnovers for upset-minded Northside. Multi-purpose offensive threat Danny Lewis played Wildcat and scored on a 6-yard burst over right guard.
“We stopped the run real well but I’m disappointed in our pass defense. Our defensive backs are better than that. We definitely have to clean that up,” Antoine said.
Madison was a welcome spark.
“Zion Madison definitely stood out. He played his tail off for us. He flew around making plays,” Antoine said.
Boutte, a bluechip wide receiver prospect, showed his versatility and his value to the team. During a key stretch in the second quarter, Boutte, inserted at running back, ripped off runs of 15, 1 and 18 yards on one series that ended on downs. When the Tigers were backed up to the WHS 3, he rushed for 19, 20, 14 and 3 yards on an eight-play, 79-yard drive capped by Lewis’ 3-yard run to give the hosts some breathing room at 20-12. Boutte also had a 17-yard reception.
“I mean, Kayshon is Kayshon. He can scored anytime, he can score from anywhere, on the field. He’s a kid who takes the game seriously. He’s a good weapon,” Antoine said about the senior who had three receptions for 116 yards and seven carries for 80 yards.
The Tigers overcame 13 penalties for 117 yards to run their record to 7-2. Westgate, which rushed for 234 yards and hit 8 of 18 passes for 243 yards, was intercepted once.
Boutte’s 70-yard reception on the first play of the game set up the winner’s first touchdown, a 10-yard run by Devontre Boutte.
Mostly, Westgate shot itself in the foot, nevermind some questionable calls against the Tigers.
“We can’t let outside influences worry us,” Antoine said, noting the barrage of flags that disrupted his team’s rhythm. He also admitted the penalties helped the offense lose its RHTTSC.
“We were up to our butt in penalties. We can’t get rattled. We’ve definitely got to go out and play a better style football to go into a tough Carencro,” he said.
Westgate’s district showdown is Thursday on the road at Carencro.