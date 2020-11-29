The Westgate High School Tigers wanted to establish their physical superiority early over visiting Assumption High School in a Class 4A playoff game Friday at Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to two special teams plays that gave Westgate the ball on the AHS side of the field, and didn’t let up in a 42-8 win that sends WHS to a rematch with Neville, which edged the Tigers by 2 points in the playoffs in the quarterfinals in 2019.
“We knew we were more physical than them,” Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine said. “We knew we could impose our will and fly around and do some things to them. We were able to put a lot of stress on them offensively and defensively, so I like the way we flew around and I like the way we played.”
The 13th-seeded Tigers improved to 6-3 on the year after outgaining the No. 20 Mustangs (4-3) 222-71 on the ground. Westgate won its playoff opener for the third straight year, holding a 330-145 total yard advantage and sacking Assumption QB Sage Rivere a half-dozen times and intercepting him once.
“We knew we wanted to fly around defensively, we knew we wanted to go at them, and impose our will, and put stress on the quarterback as much as possible,” Antoine said. “We felt we could move and get to him with our defensive front and our linebackers, and I think we did a good job of playing that way.”
Though Westgate turned the ball over on its first possession, a bad snap on a punt on the ensuing possession led to a loss of 17 yards and gave the Tigers a first down at the 8. Three plays later, Ja’Quialen Allen hit Jordan Doucet for a 12-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead. Allen was playing in place of starting QB Brennan Landry, who was injured the previous week.
“We wanted to keep the game simple for Ja’Quialen, give him some easy reads, some easy calls,” Antoine said. “We know he’s a hell of an athlete and he can make the throws but we also feel like if we can get him to the edge, he can make some plays with his feet. I was proud of the way he played.”
Westgate took over at the Assumption 41 after a failed pass on a fake punt on the Mustangs’ next possession, and Allen scored on a 14-yard keeper to cap the drive. The 2-point conversion made it 14-0.
AHS put together its only scoring drive on the ensuing possession with Rivere scoring on a 22-yard run with 11:47 left in the second quarter. The 2-point pass to Marcus Mollere cut the Tigers’ lead to 14-8.
But Westgate put together two quick touchdowns, going 65 yards with Danny Lewis taking it in on a 3-yard QB keeper and then adding another short touchdown run on a quarterback keeper two plays after Daniel Herron intercepted Rivere and returned it to the 3. Rivere threw the pick on the second play after the kickoff. Allen set up the first touchdown with a 61-yard run, heading right before cutting back left and circling around the defense for the long run to the Assumption 14.
“A couple of times things will break down, and he’s a hell of an athlete so that’s when he can go out there and make plays,” Antoine said. “We wanted to run it and pound them and do the best that we could, and I like the way that we played.”
Westgate ended the only other real scoring threat with a sack on a fourth-and-goal from the 3, with Travin Gardner dumping Rivere at the 16. Westgate also got a safety on another bad punt snap from the AHS 6 when Lil Darnell Benjamin shoved punter Devon Diaz out of the back of the end zone after Diaz had tracked down the snap.
“We definitely played hard,” Antoine said. “I’m proud of our guys. It’s a boring atmosphere — the band’s not out here, it’s a 25-percent capacity (because of new COVID-19 restrictions after the state went back to a modified Phase 2 due to rising coronavirus numbers statewide). So we just have to come out here and fly around and find ways to bring energy with our guys. I think our coaching staff did a great job getting our guys to play as hard as they could and fly around and make plays. I was proud of those guys for that.”
Though the Tigers were penalized a couple of times for personal fouls, Antoine said they were the result of playing hard, including a penalty for hitting the quarterback in the helmet on a sack, rather than penalties for late hits or unsportsmanlike conduct. Assumption actually was socked with a couple of unsportsmanlike penalties, including one against a coach who stormed the field to protest a call.
“We got a couple of penalties for playing hard, I can deal with that part,” Antoine said. “We cleaned some things up (from previous games). I think we could’ve played a little bit better on a certain drive on defense and probably could’ve put some more points up and left some things on the field, and that’s some things we’ve got to clean up going into the next week.”
Allen led Westgate with 142 yards on 17 carries and Kevion Sophus had 33 yards on seven runs. Ja’Keice Gilton had a team-high 54 yards on 17 rushes for the Mustangs.
WHS posted last year’s Neville-Westgate score on the scoreboard after the game to remind the team of the previous meeting.
“We know we’ve got to definitely go out there and play a complete game and play one of our better games to be in the game with those guys,” Antoine said.