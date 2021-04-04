The Westgate High School boys’ track team finished third and the New Iberia Senior High School girls finished a respectable fifth at New Iberia Senior High’s Tabasco Relays held Thursday at the NISH Track.
Westgate scored 70 points with meet winner, District 5-4A rival Carencro, leading the way with 139 points and second place Barbe with 93 points.
Host NISH finished sixth with 42 points and Highland Baptist, running a partial team at the meet, finished 10th with 26 points.
Full results from the running events were not available at presstime for Friday’s newspaper.
Westgate finished third in the 4x200 relay (Camron Spencer, Mekhi Boutte, Ja’Quailan Allen, Kevion Sophus) while the 4x400 meter relay team (Christian Francisco, Allen, Tray’Quan Francis, Davian Hill) finished atop the podium (3 minutes, 26.97 seconds).
Spencer won the 110 meter hurdles (15.81) and finished third in the 200 meters
Francis won the 800 meters (1:59.09)
Westgate’s 4x100 meter relay team (Jordan Doucet, Spencer, Boutte, Allen) finished second
Francisco won the 400 meters (50.48)
For Highland, Jaworski Joseph won the 300 meter hurdles (41.72) and finished third in the 110 hurdles and Tyler Blissett was third in the 3,200 meters.
New Iberia’s Amire Ledet finished second in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
Hunter Landry finished third in the 800 meters.
In the girls meet, NISH finished with 45 points while Lafayette High won the meet with Barbe second with 104 points. Highland Baptist finished fifth with 31 points and Westgate finished 12th with two points.
Highland’s Dusti Abshire finished fourth in the 300 meter hurdles, Emma Blissett finished sixth in the 3,200 meters and the Lady Bears finished fifth in the 4x800 relay (Blisset, Yvette Olivier, Lillian Nicholson, Mayzee Sanchez).
The NISH girls finished fourth in the 4x100 meters (Kelis Boutte, Pauliqua Landry, Zoriahn Davis, Jordin Washington), fifth in the 4x400 (La’Nasia Lively, Jillian Howze, Landry, Sigure) and fifth in the 4x200 meter relay (Landry, Laila Sigure, Howze, Washington) while Arianna Brown finished second in the 1600 meters and in the 800 meters.
Westgate finished sixth in the 4x100 meters (Sabrina Granger, Shakiya Lumpkin, Ma’Kiya Fontenette, Ma’kahila Ledet) and sixth in the 4x800 (Paige Bourgeois, Kirsten Landry, JaNiya Mouton, Ta’Nyzha Linzer).