Westgate moves into Class 4A Top 10 with win

The Westgate High School football team jumped into the Class 4A Top 10 this week at No. 9 after beating Denham Springs 43-7 on Thursday to improve to 2-1.
The Tigers are the only Teche Area team ranked in the Top 10. Catholic High School (1-2) is receiving votes in the 2A poll.
Westgate has 33 points in the latests statewide poll of a panel of Louisiana Sports Writers Association members.
The Tigers’ District 5-4A rivals St. Thomas More (3-0) and Carencro (3-0) are ranked second and third, respectively, in Class 4A. WHS travels to STM this week.
CHS had 1 point in the latest poll after a 28-14 loss to District 7-2A rival Ascension Episcopal. AES (2-0) had 2 points in the voting this week.
Unbeaten local teams New Iberia (3-0) and Loreauville (3-0) are not receiving votes this week.
The top vote-getters remained unchanged in the polls this week.
Acadiana (3-0), which is a District 3-5A rival of New Iberia Senior High, is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A with seven of nine first-place votes. Archbishop Rummel (2-0) is No. 2 with one first-place vote, while Zachary (2-0) moved up a spot to No. 3. Brother Martin (3-0) has the other first-place vote and is ranked fourth, followed by Ruston (3-0), Catholic of Baton Rouge (1-2), John Curtis (1-2), West Monroe (2-1), Scotlandville (3-0) and Byrd (3-0). CHS fell from No. 3 with a 39-38 loss to STM, ranked No. 2 in 4A. Curtis dropped from No. 5 with a 36-33 loss to Edna Karr, the top-ranked team in Class 4A.
Karr (3-0) has five first-place votes in the 4A poll and STM (3-0) has four, with 1 point separating the two teams in the poll. Karr has 104 points and STM has 103. Carencro (3-0) is third with 89 points, followed by Northwood-Shreveport (3-0), Warren Easton (2-1), Minden (3-0), Neville (1-2), Huntington (3-0), Westgate and Tioga (2-1).
In Class 3A, De La Salle (3-0) has five first-place votes and 100 points to top the poll. St. James (2-1) has two first-place votes and 97 points and Madison Prep (3-0) has two first-place votes and 93 points. The rest of the top eight spots also remain unchanged this week with University High (2-1) fourth, Sterlington (2-1) fifth, Lake Charles Prep (2-0) sixth, Union Parish (3-0) seventh and Jennings (3-0) eighth. McDonogh 35 (2-1) moved into the Top 10 at No. 9, while Green Oaks (2-1) dropped a spot to 10th. Kaplan (0-2), which competes in District 6-3A with Erath, had 5 points in this week’s voting.
In Class 2A, Ferriday (3-0) remains No. 1 with five first-place votes and 104 points. Lafayette Christian (2-1) is second with two first-place votes, followed by Many (3-0) and Newman (3-0), each with one first-place vote. Notre Dame (3-0) is sixth, followed by Episcopal of Baton Rouge (3-0), Amite (1-1), Mangham (3-0) and Red River (2-1).
Ouachita Christian (2-0) is the unanimous choice to top the Class A poll. Oak Grove (3-0) and Haynesville (3-0) each moved up a spot as Calvary Baptist (1-2) fell from No. 2 to No. 4 with a 3113 loss to Archbishop Rummel. The remainder of the top 10 features Ascension Catholic (2-0), Vermilion Catholic (2-0), East Iberville (3-0), Cedar Creek (3-0) and Catholic of Pointe Coupee (1-2).