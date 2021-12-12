NEW ORLEANS — The Westgate High School Tigers won the 2021 LHSAA Class 4A state football championship Friday the same way they’ve played all season long: with defensive resiliency and tons of heart.
The Tigers (13-2) were forced to make a goal-line stand against Warren Easton with less than two minutes remaining. Westgate, leading by only one point, gambled that Easton would be unable to make the field goal and trusted in their defensive unit to win them the game.
“Our defense has been playing well all year,” Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said. “Coach (Tyrunn) Walker, our defensive coordinator, and all the staff have been putting in work.
“My guys just believed. It was stop after stop after stop. We never once said ‘Okay, lets let them score,’ it was ‘Bow up, play as hard as you can and give it everything you have.’”
The Tigers started the game strong, opening the scoring with a 73-yard touchdown from Jordan Doucet to Danny Lewis. Easton answered with a touchdown of its own, and a blocked Westgate field try resulted in the teams entering halftime tied with 7 points apiece.
The third quarter was a back and forth defensive slugfest, with neither team able to get on the scoreboard until a late drive by the Tigers resulted in another touchdown pass from Jordan Doucet, this time covering 29 yards to Dedrick Latulas.
Easton (9-3) answered with a short scoring run, but was unable to convert the PAT, leaving the Tigers with a slender 1-point lead. An unfortunate interception gave Easton excellent field position with little time remaining in the game, but the Tigers defense mustered one last stand to claim the ball and the championship. Westgate stopped the Eagles on a fourth-down try from inside the 5 with 22 seconds to go.
“Our defense plays hard, they play strong, and they just hold up,” Antoine said. “The defense just flew on the field, we didn’t even have a chance to even talk to them.
“That lets you know the type of guys that we have. Guys want to play, guys want to play for each other. Nobody blamed each other, they just wanted to go out there and play their hearts out
“We told our kids all year ‘we want to be a good team, we want to be a great team, we want to be an elite team, and we want to be the best team.’ Kids bought into that.
“Our kids are now the best team.”
Senior quarterback Jordan Doucet said he knew his team was going to make it to the Prep Classic
“I feel like, since my freshman year, we’ve had talent but it was going to take some time,” he said. “When my senior year came, I was like ‘we’re going to state and we’re going to win it.’”
Senior wide receiver Dedrick Latulas said the team bought in to the philosophy that Antoine established at Westgate.
“When I first came to Westgate, I knew that we had a special program and just had to put some pieces together,” Latulas said. “I feel like we all bought in and we made it happen.”
The Tigers finished the game with 26 rushing yards and 285 passing yards. Westgate did not convert any of its 11 third-down conversion attempts, but the Westgate defense held Warren Easton to an average of 3.6 yards per play.
Running Back Steven Antoine had 12 carries for 17 yards. Quarterback Jordan Doucet completed 12 of 26 passes for 285 yards and 2two touchdowns.
Lewis, a tight end who plans to sign with the University of Cincinnati, was named the 4A Most Outstanding Player for the Prep Classic after finishing with six receptions for 179 yards. Latulas had four catches for 90 yards.
The victory marks the first time a public school from Iberia Parish has been crowned state football champions.