The Westgate High School boys’ basketball team failed to claim a victory in their first district matchup of the season, losing to St. Thomas Moore 66-50. The Tigers fell to 2-12 this season with eight games remaining on the schedule.
The Cougars pulled ahead early, outscoring Westgate 19-2 in the first quarter. The Tigers looked better in the second, raising hopes that a comeback may be in the cards. Danny Lewis and Keyon Joseph scored 15 points each, but it wasn’t enough to claim the third win for the Tigers.
Westgate head coach Oliver Winston said his team struggled to play the game their own way, choosing instead to rely on three point shots that just didn’t work for the Tigers.
“We lost, so it’s never a good feeling to lose,” Winston said. “No excuses, we didn’t hit shots, we didn’t follow the game plan. We didn’t throw the ball in the post, we decided that we wanted to make it a 3-point shooting contest and that’s a very difficult thing to do when the other team is hitting 3s and we’re not. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board. We got a real late start, so we have a short window to get it corrected and to execute.”
A point of contention for the Tigers was the numerous uncalled fouls that many felt were missed by the referee crew. Winston said while the officiating made his team’s job harder, it isn’t to blame for the loss.
“It didn’t help us in the low post, but we have to be able to play through that,” Winston said. “It’s no excuse for us not playing up to our potential. It felt like we took probably 30 3s, and we didn’t have 30 low post passes. That’s something that I put on myself, it’s my fault, but it will get cleaned up.”
The girls’ team also faced off against STM, losing 47-28. The girls team now has a 5-16 record with only five games remaining. Westgate claimed an early lead going into the second half, but single digit scores in quarters two and three weren’t enough to outscore STM.
Westgate coach Neka Jones said her team struggled to maintain the same performance for the entirety of the game.
“I feel like, in the first half, we executed well,” Jones said. “My team did exactly what we planned for, but I feel like when we got to the third quarter we got a little lax. I think if we would’ve stayed with the same momentum, kept the same energy we had in the first half, it would’ve been a different outcome.”
The boys JV team also played on Tuesday, losing to STM 51-41.