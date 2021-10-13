Westgate, Loreauville maintain football rankings

The Westgate High School Tigers maintained their No. 3 ranking in Class 4A in the latest statewide poll of sportswriters, and the Loreauville High TIgers stayed at No. 6 in Class 2A as each team claimed district wins this past weekend.
St. Martinville and Erath are the only other Teche Area teams receiving votes in the latest polls.
Westgate blasted then-eighth ranked St. Thomas More 41-7 on Friday to improve to 5-1 overall. The Tigers have 123 points in the 4A poll, just five points behind second-ranked Neville (5-1).
Loreauville, which shut out Catholic High School 34-0 on Friday to improve to 6-0, has 80 points in the 2A poll, with Mangham (5-1) fifth with 89 points.
St. Martinville (4-2) has 8 points and Erath (5-1), which has won five straight games, has 1 point in the 3A poll. The two teams meet on Oct. 22 in St. Martinville.
Several district rivals of Teche Area teams are ranked this week.
Acadiana (4-2) is fifth in Class 5A, moving up a spot from sixth the week before.
In Class 4A, three other teams from District 5-4A join Westgate in receiving mentions. Carencro (4-2) moved up one spot to fourth and Teurlings Catholic (5-1) is ninth, falling from seventh following Carencro’s 60-30 win over the Rebels. STM (2-4), which lost starting quarterback Walker Howard to an injury the week before, fell out of the top 10 and is the top unranked team with 29 points.
Abbeville (5-1), which suffered a 27-24 loss to St. Martinville for its first defeat of the season, is has 1 point in the 3A voting.
In Class A, Vermilion Catholic (3-3) has27 points, just 2 points out of the No. 10 spot held by St. Frederick (4-2). VC plays in District 8-A with Teche Area teams Highland Baptist, Hanson and Centerville.
Catholic High of Baton Rouge (6-0) is the unanimous pick to top the Class 5A poll, followed by Zachary (6-0), Brother Martin (4-0), Ponchatoula (4-0), Acadiana, Captain Shreve (6-0), Ruston (5-1), John Curtis (2-1), West Monroe (3-2) and Destrehan (3-0). The top four teams are unchanged with teams 5-8 each moving up a spot after Alexandria (5-1) lost to West Monroe 28-14 and fell out of the top 10. West Monroe moved into the No. 9 spot ahead of Destrehan, which remained at No. 10.
in Class 4A, the top three remain unchanged with Karr (11 first-place votes, 4-0 overall) first, Neville (5-1, 1 first-place vote) second and Westgate third. Carencro and No. 5 Warren Easton (2-2) swapped spots and Northwood of Shreveport (4-2) remains sixth. Liberty (5-0) and Carver (4-0) moved up two spots each to seventh and eight, respectively, while Teurlings fell from seventh to ninth and Cecilia (4-2) moved into the No. 10 spot.
University High (6-0) leads Class 3A again with 11 of 12 first-place votes and Madison Prep (6-0) is second. Sterlington (6-0), which remains third, has the other first-place vote and De La Salle (3-1) remains ranked fourth. The remainder of the top 10 shuffled about, with E.D. White (4-0), Church Point (6-0) and Iowa (6-0) each moving up two spots, Lutcher (4-0) jumping into the top 10 at No. 8, St. James (3-2) falling four spots to ninth and Lake Charles Prep (3-3) staying at No. 10.
In Class 2A, top-ranked Many (5-1) and No. 2 Lafayette Christian (5-1) each have five first-place votes with Many garnering 136 total points and LCA netting 132. The top 10 remains unchanged in 2A with Newman (4-0, 1 first-place vote) third, followed by Amite (4-0), Mangham (5-1), Loreauville, St. Charles (4-0), Notre Dame (5-1), General Trass (6-0) and North Caddo (5-1) filling out the spots.
Ouachita Christian (6-0, 10 first-place votes), Calvary (5-1, 2 first-place votes) and Grand Lake (6-0) remain the top three teams in Class A. Southern Lab (3-2) moved up a spot to fourth and Oak Grove (3-3) jumped from seventh to fifth, while Homer (4-2) dropped from No. 4 to No. 6. Ascension Catholic (2-1) moved up one spot to No. 8, and St. Mary’s (5-1) and Westminster Christian (6-0) each moved into the poll at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. St. Frederick (4-2) fell a spot to No. 10.