Westgate, Loreauville both move up 1 spot in polls

Westgate High School and Loreauville High School each climbed a spot in the latest statewide high school football polls conducted by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association after claiming district wins on Friday.
Westgate (6-2) moved up from sixth to fifth in Class 4A with its 33-26 win over Teurlings Catholic, while Loreauville (8-0) moved up to No. 5 in Class 2A with a 34-12 win over West St. Mary.
St. Martinville (6-2) is the only other Teche Area team receiving votes in the polls with 8 points in the Class 3A poll following a 59-29 win over Erath. The Bobcats (6-2) had been receiving votes in the poll prior to the los.
Several teams that share districts with Teche Area squads are ranked again. Acadiana (6-2) remained at No. 5 in the Class 5A poll with a 76-14 win over Sam Houston. New Iberia and Acadiana both play in District 3-5A.
In Class 4A, two teams that play in District 5-4A with Westgate are ranked and another is receiving votes. Carencro (4-4) dropped from third to eighth in the 4A poll after a 35-6 loss to Brother Martin. St. Thomas More (4-4) moved up from the “also receiving votes” ranks to a tie for 10th after it beat Northside 51-14. Teurlings (5-3) has 10 points in the voting.
In Class 3A, Abbeville (7-1) has 1 point in the voting. SMSH and Erath both play in District 6-3A alongside Abbeville.
Ascension Episcopal (6-2), which plays in District 7-2A with Teche Area teams Loreauville, Catholic High, Delcambre, Jeanerette, Franklin and West St. Mary, has 4 points in the 2A poll after a 66-38 win over Franklin. Loreauville and AES, both unbeaten in district, play on Friday.
In Class A, Vermilion Catholic (5-3) has 33 points and is one spot out of the Top 10 after it beat Centerville 45-8. VC plays in District 8-A with Teche Area teams Centerville, Highland Baptist and Hanson.
Catholic High of Baton Rouge (8-0) continues to lead the Class 5A poll with 11 of 12 first-place votes. The rest of the Top 10 in order is Zachary (8-0), Brother Martin (6-0), Ponchatoula (6-0), Acadiana, Captain Shreve (8-0, 1 first-place vote), Ruston (7-1), Destrehan (4-0), Jesuit (6-1) and Byrd (7-1).
Karr (6-0) has 11 first-place votes to maintain its hold atop the 4A rankings. Karr is followed by Neville (6-1, 1 first-place vote), Warren East (4-2), Westgate, Northwood-Shreveport (6-2), Cecilia (6-2), Huntington (7-1), Carencro, Carver (6-1) with Leesville (6-2) and STM tied for 10th.
University High (8-0) has 11 first-place votes and heads the 3A poll again. The Cubs are followed by Sterlington (8-0, 1 first-place vote), Madison Prep (7-1), E.D. White (8-0), Church Point (8-0), Iowa (8-0), De La Salle (4-2), Lutcher (5-1), St. James (5-2) and Lake Charles Prep (4-3).
Many (7-1) leads Class 2A with five first-place votes and 137 total points, and Lafayette CHristian (7-1) is second with seven first-place votes and 135 points. The remainder of the Top 10 features Amite (6-0), St. Charles (6-0), Loreauville, General Trass (8-0), Mangham (6-2), Notre Dame (6-2), Newman (4-2) and North Caddo (7-1).
In Class A, Ouachita Christian has 10 first-place votes to lead the poll. Calvary (7-1, 2 first-place votes) is second, followed by Southern Lab (5-2), Ascension Catholic (4-1), St. Mary’ (7-1), Oak Grove (4-4), Grand Lake (7-1), Homer (5-3), St. Frederick (6-2) and Opelousas Catholic (7-1).