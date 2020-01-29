LAFAYETTE — The Westgate Lady Tigers let a 5-point lead slip away in their first district loss at Teurlings Catholic on Tuesday.
Teurlings got 14 points from post player Megan Enderlin to improve to 14-8, 3-1 in District 5-4A with the 44-36 victory.
“I think Teurlings did a good job of controlling the tempo of the game,” WHS head coach Neka Jones said. “We kinda stayed relaxed outside of their press instead of doing what we do best, which is pushing the ball up the floor.”
The lead switched back-and-forth until the Lady Rebels pushed ahead 38-33 on a free throw by Leigh Labrie with less than 4 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Labrie hit 4 straight from the charity stripe in the fourth with Enderlin adding two more points from the line.
“They had a lot of girls step up and hit big shots that we weren’t prepared for,” said Jones, who kept her team in the locker room for 30 minutes following the game.
“We talked about what we’re going to do. What our next steps will be. We practice with intensity all the time, so we’re not going to change anything. We’re just going to have to improve on some things.”
Jones wants to see her team crash the boards with more urgency.
“I was absolutely disappointed in our rebounding,” she said. “That’s something I preach in practice every day - second-chance points. That’s another opportunity to get points.”
Teurlings forced several turnovers with its full-court press.
“I wouldn’t say their press was a problem,” Jones said. “It was just us not knowing where to be and knowing the different points of their press.
“We see presses all the time. Everybody knows to press Westgate. It’s just us being undisciplined and not doing the things we’re supposed to do.”
Westgate’s (12-10, 3-1) two inside players — Ahmariyan Turner and Johniesha Johnson — combined for 21 points. Turner had 14, while Johnson scored 7.
After tossing in 6 points in the first quarter, however, Johnson only scored one additional point on a free throw in the fourth quarter.
“If our two bigs are on, it’s hard for anybody to stop us because we’re going to pound them down low,” Jones said. “But if they’re off, we struggle inside. It was just one of those games.”