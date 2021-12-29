Westgate ladies looking to use experience to reach playoffs NEAL MCCLELLAND | SPECIAL TO THE DAILY IBERIAN Dec 29, 2021 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? Last season, despite the ravages of COVID, the Westgate Lady TIgers won six games, including two against longtime basketball power Teurlings Catholic."COVID affected us tremendously last year," Westgate coach Neka Jones said. "We had to sit out a whole summer."Your team is built during the summer. You get to go over things, you get to connect as a team, you get to work out the kinks, and losing that summer really put us behind."The good news for the Lady Tigers is that there was one senior on last season's team so almost everyone returns with one more year of experience in Jones' system."I have six seniors this year," Jones said. "Taviana Alexander, Kevionne Armelin, Shalay Lumpkin, Tinayjhi Barnes and Tamiha Davis are my starters."But I count on everyone on my team. I count on everyone the same whether they are a starter or not."Jones said that this year she would like to see her team get over the hump."I feel like we are a great team," she said. "I feel like we play well. I feel like defensively team struggle against us."I would like to see us turn up the offense some more but overall I'm very proud of my team."We've had a rocky and challenging start to this year but I feel like we are going to turn the corner. Right now it's a waiting game but we will turn the corner." I count on everyone the same whether they are a starter or not.”Jones said that this year she would like to see her team get over the hump.“I feel like we are a great team,” she said. “I feel like we play well. I feel like defensively team struggle against us.“I would like to see us turn up the offense some more but overall I’m very proud of my team.“We’ve had a rocky and challenging start to this year but I feel like we are going to turn the corner. Right now it’s a waiting game but we will turn the corner.” Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. 