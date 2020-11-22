Westgate in good shape for playoffs

The Carencro Bears held off Westgate 31-23 Thursday night in a matchup of two of the top teams in what is probably the toughest Class 4A district in the state.
While his team wanted to win, there were still a lot of positives for the Tigers, who finish the regular season 5-3 overall and 2-2 in district. WHS looks to have wrapped up a first-round playoff game at home for the second straight year. According to the unofficial power rankings at GeauxPreps.com, Westgate will be the No. 15 seed in Class 4A with the top 16 teams at home in the first round.
On Thursday, the Tigers left a lot of points on the field, Antoine said.
“I think we let the game get away,” he said. “We were outmatched size wise and strength wise, but our guys held up and played hard.”
A safety resulted from a blocked punt, but Antoine said the Tigers had a chance to fall on the ball for a touchdown and didn’t. Westgate was penalized for hitting a defenseless player on their first drive into the red zone. In the second half, Westgate scored to take the lead and went for an onside kick but didn’t recover, and Carencro scored on the next play, Antoine said. Giving up a couple of big plays he felt the Tigers shouldn’t have hurt, but overall Antoine was pleased with the effort.
“We played hard,” Antoine said. “We played with a lot of effort.”
Sophomore Dedrick Latulas played well, the coach said. Dylan Bourque is doing a good job kicking, one of the issues the coaches were concerned about early that seems to be settled. Defensive linemen Bradley Lewis and Daniel Herron also played well, Antoine said.
“Guys are playing well,” he said. “We’re in the playoffs now. Everything matters and everything counts.”
Playing a good team like Carencro (7-1, 3-1) doesn’t leave room for mistakes, though. The Bears look to enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in 4A.
“Playing a good team like that, you have to take advantage of those opportunities, and I felt like we had our chances to win it and we didn’t,” Antoine said.
WHS lost quarterback Brennan Landry in the first half, with Danny Lewis stepping in to that role. Lewis had a couple of timing issues with his receivers from not having thrown to them a lot in practice, but played well given the circumstances, Antoine said.
“Those are some of the things that we’ll clean up and we’ll be ready to go whenever we play next week,” he said.
Landry is waiting on an MRI, and Antoine said the Westgate trainers feel it will be a day-to-day on whether he can play and probably will be a gametime decision. Lewis and Ja’Quailen Allen will get the reps all week as the Tigers will prepare for the game as if Landry won’t be available, the coach said.
“We’re going to prepare for him not to be there, and if he’s there, that’s a bonus,” Antoine said.
Antoine said the Tigers will be ready for whoever the playoff opponent will be.
“More than likely, the way it’s looking right we should have a home game, and whoever we play is who we’re going to play,” he said. “I don’t know what the situation is going to be with the COVID, but I’m pleased with the year we had with our guys. They played their tails off. We battled some injuries early and kind of got over the bug.”
Westgate played a couple of 5A teams and is in a district featuring Carencro, likely Division II No. 2 seed St. Thomas More (7-0, 4-0) and likely Division II No. 8 seed Teurlings Catholic (4-4, 1-3).
“We feel our district is the toughest district in the state,” he said. “The teams that we play, we don’t back away. I think everybody in the district except maybe Northside is going to the playoffs. Game in and game out, our guys have got to be able to play. It’s a testament to our kids and to our program to be in the playoffs. This senior class has gone to the playoffs every single year, and now we’re going to host a playoff game two years in a row. The program’s going in the right direction. I’m proud of that, proud of the staff, proud of the kids. Now we’ve just got to keep on rebuilding and keep reloading.”