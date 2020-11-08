There was some good, some bad and some ugly at Westgate High School’s home game against Teurlings Catholic on Friday.
On the good side, the Tigers won 33-27 to improve to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in District 5-4A.
On the bad side, coach Ryan Antoine found little beyond the win and a late game-sealing drive that chewed up the final 5:13 to feel good about.
On the ugly side, an astounding 22 penalties for more than 200 yards assessed against Westgate, and a combined 296 penalty yards against the two teams.
“That’s the crazy part — we couldn’t run the ball the last three weeks,” Antoine said. “All of a sudden that’s about the only thing that I got from this game that was good. We were able to have a four-minute drive, run the ball and get out of here. That’s something that we haven’t been able to do for the last three, four weeks, so I’m proud of the offensive line, proud of (running back) Steven Antoine, the way he ran, and did a great job doing that.”
At one point Westgate faced a fourth-and-40 play at their own 15 after having moved the ball to the TCHS side of the field late in the first half. A bad snap resulted in a 30-yard loss, with a penalty tacked on for good measure.
“Bad snap, fumbled snap. We got a late hit, whatever it might have been, we had fourth-and-a-thousand, and that’s things we’ve got to clean up and we’ve got to correct,” Antoine said. “Monday, they won’t like it.”
The penalties and other mistakes frustrated the WHS coach.
“Shooting ourself in the foot — we got 15-yarders for craziness. We fake a punt on fourth-and-30, no need (for that),” Antoine said. “We weren’t playing Westgate football. We weren’t playing focused tonight. Granted, it’s an ugly win. I’ll take it, but that’s something we’ve definitely got to correct.”
The Tigers got on the score board first on a 14-yard run by Steven Antoine with 4:52 left in the opening quarter. Antoine led Westgate with 110 yards on the ground to power a rushing attack that finished with 170 yards. The point-after try was wide left after a procedure penalty set the ball back five yards.
Teurlings (2-4, 0-3) took its only lead less than a minute into the second quarter on Kaden Boulet’s quarterback sneak and the PAT by Landon Boudreaux.
That lead lasted only two snaps and 39 seconds on the game clock after Brennan Landry hit Jordan Doucet for an 83-yard touchdown pass — again, after a holding penalty set the Tigers back — to make it 12-7. Doucet caught the ball around the 45-yard line and outran the lone defender near him the remaining 55 yards.
Westgate tacked on a 19-yard scoring run from Kevion Sophus with just over four minutes left in the half, and Tayshaun Fuselier stopped consecutive Teurlings drives with an interception and a fumble recovery to preserve the lead at the break, during which Shalyse Davis was crowned homecoming queen.
An exchange of touchdowns — a four-yard keeper by Boulet for the Rebels and an eight-yard TD pass to Danny Lewis — made it 25-13 Westgate with 6:28 left in the third quarter.
Teurlings pulled to within 25-21 in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard TD pass to Ryan Richard with 7:13 to go and a 2-point pass play.
Dedrick Latulas returned the ensuing kickoff to the TCHS 10-yard line and Landry scored on the next play to push the lead to 33-21. The Tigers actually benefited from a high snap on the PAT kick that Doucet snagged and ran around left end, diving to the pylon for the 2-point conversion.
“We just beat ourselves,” Antoine said. “We had a great kickoff return by Dedrick Latulas that helped us out big time, and we were able to score on that, but every time we got a drive, I don’t know how many third-and-ones we jumped offsides.”
Again Teurlings crept back to within a touchdown, this time on a four-yard run by Larkin Spring with 5:17 remaining.
“It’s a game of momentum, a game of shifts,” Antoine said. “We had all kind of shifts tonight. The thing is, I just thought we could’ve put them away. When you’ve got a team down, you’ve got to put them away.”
Westgate took over with 5:13 to go, and was facing third and seven when Landry’s pass fell incomplete, only to see the Rebels flagged that time for interference, giving the Tigers a first down. Westgate ran the ball nine more times, eight on carries by Antoine, before a kneel down to end the game.
The Tigers took away what Teurlings wanted to do, which is run the ball, but gave up too many extra plays because of penalties and allowed too many passing yards (173), Antoine said. Eventually given extra chances, the Rebels were going to make it a game, the WHS coaches told their players at halftime, and it came true in the second half.
“They had to go to that,” Antoine said. “We forced them to throw the ball. We pride ourselves on the secondary, and we gave up too much in the passing game tonight. That’s not like us. You won’t win playoff games like that, just giving up deep balls. Every starter but one is coming back in the secondary, so that’s not good. We’ve got to clean that up.”
Antoine said the Tigers wanted to make the quarterback beat them with his arm and legs by shutting down the running back, which they did for the most part.
“We did a good job of that defensively, but just giving up too many passes on the perimeter and too many deep balls, people have never been able to just throw on us like that, so that’s something we’ve definitely got to clean up,” he said.
Antoine said penalties haven’t been a major issue this year, but perhaps being home for the first time since Week 2, which was a game moved to Wednesday because of Hurricane Delta, and playing in front of a big home crowd for the first time, had something to do with the lack of focus.
“First time with the band, first time with all these people here, homecoming night, some of that might’ve been guys trying to make plays and do thing, but that’s not us,” Antoine said. “That’s not like us. There’s a lot of things we’ve got to deal with. That’s something I’ve got to correct.”
Westgate travels to Northside (2-3, 0-2) for a district game on Thursday.