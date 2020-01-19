For only the second time this season, NISH boys’ basketball dropped a basketball game.
Unfortunately for the Jackets, it was to their long-time cross-town rivals.
NISH, which entered the game with a 15-1 record, on an 11 game win streak and the No. 1 seed in the LHSAA power rankings, struggled against a Westgate team that entered the game with a 6-10 record and had lost 10 of its last 11 games.
By the end of the contest, it was Westgate standing tall in the NISH gym with a 47-41 win as the Tigers picked up some confidence headed into Tuesday’s District 5-4A opener at home against Westgate.
“We were to play three quarters pretty well,” Westgate coach Oliver Winston said. “We stalled out a little bit in the third quarter offensively but you have to expect that.
“NISH always plays well defensively but I thought we did a great job in the fourth quarter especially making the necessary shots and free throws.”
Tyrell Antoine led the way with 12 points while Danny Lewis and Keydrain Calligan each had eight points in the win.
Winston credited a tough Westgate defensive effort that made it tough for NISH to get its outside shots down.
“We played four quarters on defense and the kids bought it to play tough, physical defense,” Winston said. “We were able to block some shots and getStiles (NISH guard Stiles Jolivette) in some foul trouble. I think that was the key because he’s been a heckuva guard and running the show for four years and when you’re able to get a kid like that off the floor, it not only breaks his rhythm but also breaks the team’s rhythm.”
Another key to the game according to Winston was the play of his guards.
“A Freshman Amaaz (Eugene). What a night for him to come out and play the quality of kid like Stiles and do such a great job,” Winston said. “We only took a couple of bad and we did a good job of attacking the rim and getting everything off the glass.”
The Tigers were able to frustrate NISH all night both on offense and defense.
Westgate led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 33-19 at halftime.
NISH rallied in the third quarter and actually tied the game early in the fourth quarter, but Westgate was able to survive the rally and take control of the game from with about five minutes left in the contest.
“We were able to knock down some shots in the first half and that gave us some confidence but again, you have to get ready for the wave (NISH’s attack),” Winston said. “We didn’t do a very good job in the third quarter. NISH kind of pressed up against us and get us out of our rhythm.
“But that’s what good teams do. In the fourth quarter we were able to calm down a little bit and get some shots.”
Winston also credited a couple of players for settling the team down when NISH made its run.
“That’s (Keydrain) Calligan, that’s Danny Lewis. Those kids do a great job of keeping us on an even keel and I thought they did a great job and we didn’t panic.
“We’ve given up big leads all year and tonight we didn’t panic and stayed to our game.”
On the other side of the court, it was a big disappointment for the Jackets, who spent the last two weeks atop the Class 5A power rankings.
“I thought they came in with a great plan,” NISH coach Todd Russ said. “It was something we prepared for and planned for but we didn’t do a good job of executing it.
“I tip my hat to them. They outplayed us tonight. It was a bigger game for them than for us.”
But there was also a bright spot for NISH, according to Russ.
“This is good,” the NISH coach said. “In my 11 years here we’ve never been ranked this high this late in the year. Adversity build character and we’ll see what we’re made of.
“We got a way from what we do and what made us strong and we have to get better.”
Jaterrius Fusilier and Brennan Chatman each had nine points for the Jackets while Mike Akins finished with eight points in the losing effort.
“I have to do a better job of making sure that we get better,” Russ said. “That’s the task at hand and that’s what we have to do.”
It doesn’t get any easier for NISH as the Jackets head to New Orleans Monday for a contest against the No.5 team in the power rankings, Bonnabel.
“Bonnebal has a very good team,” Russ said. “We need to be at our best to compete with them and we need to do what we do best against them.”
Coach Winston also annouced Friday that the Westgate/STM game will be Tuesday with the boys varsity at 6:15 p.m. and the girls varsity to follow.