The Westgate High School football team wasted no time getting started with their summer schedule this year. Last year, the most successful season in school history culminated in a Class 4A state championship, and now all eyes will be on the Tigers as they prepare to challenge for another spot at the Superdome.
The team has always played as the underdog, counted out in their district and class, but also among many fans here in New Iberia. That “chip on the shoulder” mentality worked well for the team in the past, but as they begin their new season as the reigning champions, the focus now has to shift away from the rest of the teams in the state and towards their own performances.
“It’s the same thing; we’re getting hunted and the biggest person that we have to hunt now is ourselves,” said head coach Ryan Antoine on the mentality of his team. “People think that we are a fluke or a one-hit wonder, so now we have to go out there and sustain. Everyone is coming to get us now so we have a bigger chip on our shoulder than before.”
The coaching staff has their work cut out for them after graduating a large class in May, but they showed no weakness towards players who were unable to meet the high standards that many have come to expect of the Tigers. All around the stadium, motivation was doled out eagerly by coaches, pushing the athletes to give their all for every repetition.
“Losing 23 seniors, a lot of them were three or four year starters, we definitely have to come out here and hold these guys to the standard,” Antoine explained. “If we start with this on June 6, then by the time we get to August 6 we should be pretty good. We came out here today and guys were throwing up, guys were working their tails off, and that’s what we expect. We expect to go out there and play at a certain level and be at a certain level at all times.”
Some players may need that kind of encouragement, but there is a core group of players that have fully embraced the culture and will be leaders on the team next year. It was easy for Antoine to name drop those athletes as he explained how they have the experience to lead the team to another excellent season.
“Definitely Dedrick Latulas, Amaaz Eugene, Derek Williams, Jacavian Jacob, and Makahi Ledet, those are my top guys that we are going to lean on heavily,” he said. “They’re guys who have been with the program and played for a while. They’ve played behind our leaders before, they played with them, so now it’s their time to step up and be that guy. They make everyone around them better. We have a lot of different guys that have to play this year, so we have to use the summer to figure out who is going to make it. We’re going to be getting everybody’s best game this season, so we have to test ourselves each day.”
One position where Westgate coaches will notice a player’s departure is at quarterback. Jordan Doucet took charge of the Tigers on their way to a state championship and provided a sense of leadership and accountability that will be missed next season. Westgate is working with sophomore Ja’Boree Antoine as a possible replacement, but he will be competing against a few other talented options for the starting spot.
“We don’t know (who will be quarterback) yet, we’re going to make that decision by committee,” explained Ryan Antoine. “Jabari Antoine will be back there, but so will Dedrick Latulas, Amaaz Eugene, Derek WIlliams, and Brian Leon, so right now it’s a battle between them to see who is going to be the guy.”