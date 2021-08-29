Westgate coach Ryan Antoine was quick to praise his 2020 team for everything they went through to prepare for each week, not knowing if they would play a game or not because of COVID-19 issues.
He also praised his team for sticking together and working together from the start of all the COVID protocols though the end of the season.
Westgate finished last season with a 5-3 record, including having to play a game on a Tuesday and dealing with hurricanes.
But once the season ended, the WHS coach and his staff and players turned their attention to the 2021 season and the possibilities it holds.
“We kind of broke down late last year and ran into a strong Neville team in the playoffs,” Antoine said. “So that was our focus in the offseason, getting stronger and faster.
“We were going four and five days a week in the weight room. Guys were busting their tails every day.”
In addition, Antoine puts his linemen on strong weight programs and sent all of his skill players to run track to get faster.
“We made huge strides in the weight room and in speed and now we’re waiting to see how it pays off this year,” Antoine said.
On offense, it starts with Brennen Landry at quarterback.
“He is a three-year starter,” Antoine. “It’s his show and it’s his last time with us. He came in as a sophomore and then as a junior averaged more yards than he did as a sophomore, Now he needs to take the reins and be the guy for us.”
At running back, it all falls to Steven Antoine.
“He’s our bell cow,” the WHS coach said. “He put on tons of muscle this offseason and he is the guy we’re going to give the ball to in short yardage.”
Antoine also said that Dedrick Latulas, Amaaz Eugene and Derrick Williams will see time in the backfield.
At receiver, four-year starter Jordan Doucet leads a talented group.
“Jordan is the guy that’s going to take the top off of a defense,” Antoine said. “He can outrun everybody so we have a great shot at the long ball.
“Eugene and Latulas will be in the slots and are hard matchups for defenses. Danny Lewis is the tight end/H-back and we love what he can do for us.”
Antoine said that offensive line was an area that he had to work on in the offseason.
“If you want to go to New Orleans or Monroe, you have to have to win up front,” the coach said. “Coaches Edwin Pierre and Marcel Winston are doing a great job building some depth and grit upfront.”
On defense, Bradley Lewis leads a tough defensive line along with Demarion Johnson, London White and Jacavian Jacob are expected to be the starters.
Two-time All-State player Zion Madison is back for his senior season at linebacker.
“This is his third year starting for us and we need him to be that true leader that he is,” Antoine said. “Andre Williams, Keyon Joseph and Jamari Levine are guys that will be starting or rotating in for a lot of playing time.”
In the secondary, Derrick Williams is a five-star safety and three-year starter Demarion Davis and juco commit Camron Spencer is headed to Highland Junior College.
“(Spencer) is 6-foot-3 corner who runs a 21.2-second 200 meters and is a state champion in track,” Antoine said. “We’re going to us him a lot.”
Dillon Bourque will handle the kicking duties while Doucet will punt and Latulas will be the return specialist.
Antoine wants his team to follow one motto.
“Leave it better than we found it,” the coach said. “We went to the second round last year so our plan is to go farther this year.”