Westgate falls to Laf. Christian

BY NEAL MCCLELLAND
THE DAILY IBERIAN
LAFAYETTE — Sage Ryan’s touchdown run in the first quarter, the only score of the game, was enough as Lafayette Christian held off Westgate’s explosive offense to give the Knights a 7-0 non-district win in the season opener for both teams Friday.
In what turned out to be a defensive affair, the Knights held Westgate to less that 110 yards of total offense, only 40 offensive yard in the second half, as LCA, the two-time defending Division IV state champions, opened the season 1-0 and won its 21st consecutive game.
Westgate fell to 0-1 as the Tigers head to Houma next week to face Vandebilt Catholic.
WCA 26,
Delcambre 14
OPELOUSAS — Despite Parker Nunez rushing for 137 yards and a 200 yard rushing night for Delcambre, the Panthers dropped a 26-4 decision to Westminster Christian Frida at WCA.
Jamien Guy rushed for 56 yards, Rogan Saunier added 26 yards and two scores and Nathan Picard added 10 yard on the ground as Delcambre took an early lead by WCA rallied in the second half for the win.
Delcambre returns to action Friday in its home opener against Gueydan.
Patterson 14,
West St. Mary 12
PATTERSON — Taylun Druilhet completed 14-of-38 passes for 270 yards with a touchdown pass and three interceptions as West St. Mary kept it close but fell to Patterson 14-12 Friday in a non-district game.
Jhoilon Harris had a five yard touchdown run and 125 yards receiving while Gerald Druilhet caught 45 yard touchdown pass and had 113 yards receiving for the Wolfpack in the loss.
WSM coach Cliff Armelin announced that Friday’s home-opener against Central Catholic has been moved to Thursday and will be played at CCHS due to problems with West St. Mary’s scoreboard and field, which took damage during Hurrican Barry.
Centerville 50, Ascension Chris. 28
CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Bulldogs opened the season with a win Friday as CHS beat Ascension Christian 50-28.
With the win, CHS moves to 1-0 while Ascension Christian falls to 0-1.
Information on the game was not provided to The Daily Iberian.
Centerville returns to action Friday at Haynes Academy in New Orleans.
St. Martinville 25, Cecilia 12
CECILIA — St. Martinville Senior High opened the 2019 football season Friday with a 25-12 win over St. Martin Parish rival Cecilia.
With the win SMSH improves to 1-0 and travels to Lafayette High Friday.
Cecilia falls to 0-1.
Infomation on the game was not provided to The Daily Iberian.l