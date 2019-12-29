Westgate falls to Breaux Bridge in SMSH Tourney

ST. MARTINVILLE —Breaux Bridge took control early vs. Westgate on Saturday in a rematch of last season’s Class 4A quarterfinals.
The defending state champs (6-3), who have four returning starters, took a 12-1 lead over the Tigers (5-7) and went on to prevail 62-40 in the consolation bracket of the St. Martinville Holiday Shootout.
After losing by one point to New Iberia Senior High on Friday, Breaux Bridge got back into the win column behind 15 points from 6-foot-6 University of Houston football signee Trevonte Sylvester, who was joined in double-figures by Deandre Hypolite and Dalton Alexander (11 points apiece).
“I stressed to our kids that I was so proud of them,” Breaux Bridge head coach Chad Pourciau said. “After that tough loss to NISH, we were bummed out so I didn’t know the mindset of our kids. They showed up. I was extremely pleased with them.”
The Tigers fell behind 31-9 at the half but showed life after intermission by outscoring Breaux Bridge 15-8 in the third period.
“In the second half, we played hard,” WHS head coach Oliver Winston said. “In the first half, we just couldn’t hit a shot. We’re not understanding that when you can’t hit a shot like that, you have to really ratchet it up a notch on defense.
“I thought we did a good job of that in the second half and made a run at it, but we were just too far behind and they’re too good of a team to give that many points up.
“Again, our effort was good. It’s our execution that has to improve.”
Keydrain Calligan paced the Tigers with 12 points.
Derryon Sam added nine points and Danny Lewis had eight.
The two teams clearly hadn’t forgotten about last season’s playoff thriller in Breaux Bridge.
Despite the lopsided score, both clubs were tenacious with technical fouls issued on both sides in a physical game.
“They’re a good team and we’re a pretty big rival, so whenever we play it’s an intense game,” Winston said. “They did a good job. Their big guys are good. That hurt us early. We couldn’t get a rebound and they changed a lot of our shots.
“Once our kids went right at them, I thought we did a little better. I think we’re there. Our record doesn’t show it right now because we’re struggling and in a little bit of a losing streak, but I think we’re there. It’s just going to take a good game with us getting a win to get back on track. I think we’ll be okay.”