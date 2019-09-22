A pair of Westgate athletes rolled past the competition this week, just like the Tigers did to Vandebilt Catholic, to claim both the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week awards sponsored by Haik, Minvielle and Grubbs.
On offense, Kevion Sophus rushed for 251 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in Westgate’s 53-13 win over the Terriers.
On defense, Jaquallen Allen had an interception return for a touchdown against the Terriers in the rout as well.
Sophus collected 861 votes this week, or 32.5 percent of the vote. Teammate Kayshon Boutte, who had five catches for 204 yards and three scores in the win, had 687 (25.9 percent) of the vote.
Others receiving votes were Delcambre running back Parker Nunez (373 votes, 14.1 percent); Erath running back Jax Thibodeaux (354 votes, 13.4 percent); Jeanerette running back Darrion Robertson (198 votes, 6.6 percent) and Centerville running back Morty Frederick (354 votes, 6.6 precent).
There were a total of 2,649 votes cast for Offensive Player of the Week.
Allen received 761 votes, or 57 percent of the total, to win Defensive Player of the Week.
Others receiving votes were Jeanerette linebacker Tyrell Brooks (428 votes, 32.1 percent) and Centerville linebacker Amarion Chatman (145 votes, 10.8 percent).
There were 1,3334 votes cast for Defensive Player of the Week.
Nominees are currently being taken for Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week for the third week of the regular season
