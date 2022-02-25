Four local teams competed in the LHSAA Indoor Track State Meet on February 19, with Westgate placing in the Top 5 in numerous events.
Westgate High School
Westgate placed 7th overall in Division I, picking up a 3rd place finish in the Boys 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:27.34. The 4x400m team included Camron Spencer, Davian Hill, Mekhi Boutte, and Tray’Quan Francis.
Westgate’s other results were:
Boys 400m Dash
#7 Mekhi Boutte, 52.18
#11 Tray’Quan Francis, 55.98
Boys 800m
#4 Tray’Quan Francis, 1:58.31
Girls Long Jump
#16 Ma’Kiya Fontenette, 4.65m
Boys Long Jump
#4 Jordan Doucet, 6.72m
Girls Triple Jump
#12 Ma’Liya Fontenette, 9.87m
Boys Triple Jump
#11 Dedrick Latulas, 12.64m
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
#4 Davian Hill, Camron Spencer, Jordan Doucet, and Mekhi Boutte, 1:30.51
Catholic High School
Catholic High’s Beau Beaullieu placed 2nd in Division II in the Boys Pole Vault with a height of 3.90 meters. CHS placed 19th overall in Division II.
Highland Baptist Christian School
Highland placed 27th overall in Boys Division II following strong performances by Tyler Blissett, Jarworski Joseph, and Nicholas McGee.
Highlands full results were:
Boys 60m Hurdles
#7 Jarworski Joseph, 9.07
Boys 1600m
#8 Tyler Blissett, 4:41.81
Boys 3200m
#6 Tyler Blissett, 10:16.80
Boys Shot Put
#6 Nicholas McGee, 13.31m
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
#9 Emma Blissett, Amelia Perello, Maegan Champagne, and Madison Champagne, 11:39.77
Erath High School
Erath picked up a 6th place finish in Division II Boys Pole Vault via a 3.60m performance by Kamren Earnest.
The Bobcats finished joint-30th overall in Division II at the state meet.