Westgate boys finish as District 5-4A runner-up behind Teurlings

LAFAYETTE — Westgate High School finished as the District 5-4A Cross Country runner up to Teurlings Catholic Tuesday at the District 5-4A Championship Meet at Acadiana Park.
Pacing the way for Westgate was Bailey Jeanlouis, who was eighth overall in 17:46 and earned All-District honors. Also earning All-District honors was Christian Francisco, who was ninth overall in 17:49.
Other Tigers running in the meet were Tray’Quan Francis, who was 13th overall in 18:23; Joncale Pellerin ,who was 20th overall in 19:28; Davian Hill, who was 22nd overall in 19:36; and Fabian Brown, who was 33rd overall in 24:32.
The girls’ team champion was Teurlings followed by STM.
Westgate competes at the LHSAA Cross Country State Championships at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m.