The Westgate High School boys’ soccer team beat Lake Charles College Prep on Wednesday, 4-0, to earn its second win of the season.
The Tigers have been struggling recently, trying to integrate young players into the varsity team and dealing with starters finishing up football team commitments. Despite the setbacks, Westgate’s roster is replenished and the Tigers are ready to continue their season, Westgate coach Isiah Pickney said.
Westgate is 2-4 on the season.
Westgate spent most of the game attacking the LCCP goal, though struggling to string their passes together and dial in their shots.
Tyler Borel opened the scoring for the Tigers, ending the game with 2 goals. Dylan Bourque and Lionel Orozco each scored a goal apiece to lift Westgate past the Trailblazers.
Pickney said his team was able to move the ball well in the second half, and hopes to improve upon their success.
“(The win) feels good,” he said. “I like this energy. We have another game this week so we want to keep this high energy going. It feels good to get a win after a bad run before.
“Our ranges opened up, we were actually able to string passes together. That’s something we struggled with before. We tried our best to get the ball outside and then attack in, and I saw them understand that a little bit more tonight.”
The Tigers will continue their season in a cross-town rivalry game against NISH on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 11 a.m.