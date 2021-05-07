Fresh off of winning the regional meet last week, the Westgate Tigers boys track team will send several athletes to the state meet this weekend and are considered one of the favorites to win the Class 4A title.
Leading the way is the 4x200 relay team of Jordan Doucet, Camron Spencer, Davian Hill and Meki Boutte, who are the top seed in the race with a regional meet time of 1 minute, 27.15 seconds. District rival Carencro is the second seed at 1:29.53. Everyone else is at least a full second behind. WHS is also the second seed in the 4x200 meter relay and Spencer is the second seed in the 110 hurdles and the fourth seed in the 200; Tray’Quan Francis is the fifth seed in the 1,600 meters; Christian Francisco is the fifth seed in the 800 meters and the second seed in the 400 meters; Jordan Doucet is the fifth seed in the long jump; Travis Gardner is the sixth seed in the high jump; The Tigers are the fourth seed in the 4x800 relay and Francisco, Hill, Boutte and JaQuialen Allen are the top seed in the 4x400 meter relay (3:28.54). Everyone else is at least two seconds behind that time as reported in the regional meets.
In Class 5A, New Iberia Senior High’s Amire Ledet, the only NISH competitor in the state meet, is the fourth seed in the long jump.
In Class 3A, both St. Martinville and Erath will send athletes to the state meet, which will be Friday along with Class 2A.
SMSH sends Javin Griffin, second seed in the shot put, and Braylon Jones, who is the sixth seed in the 400 meters.
Erath sends Kamren Earnets, eighth seed in the pole vault, and the 4x800 relay team is seeded second.